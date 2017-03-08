Charlotte Hornets

March 8, 2017 10:49 AM

Hornets Gameday: at Miami Heat

7:30 p.m., AmericanAirlines Arena

TV: SportSouth. Radio: WBT-AM 1110, WBT-FM 99.3.

Projected Starters

Hornets

Heat

Pos, Player

Ppg

Rpg

Pos, Player

Ppg

Rpg

F, M. Kidd-Gilchrist

8.9

7.7

F, R. McGruder

6.5

3.3

F, M. Williams

11.2

5.7

F, L. Babbitt

4.8

2.1

C, C. Zeller

10.7

6.6

C, H. Whiteside

16.6

14.1

G, N. Batum

15.3

6.8

G, D. Waiters

15.7

3.4

G, K. Walker

23.0

5.5 apg

G, G. Dragic

20.2

6.0 apg

Matchup to Watch

Cody Zeller vs. Hassan Whiteside: Zeller will need to keep Whiteside away from the basket to neutralize his shot-blocking skills (the Gastonia native averages 2.0 per game, fourth in the league).

Observations

▪ Center/forward Frank Kaminsky (shoulder), center Miles Plumlee (calf) and guard Ramon Sessions are still out for the Hornets. Heat forward and former Duke star Justise Winslow (shoulder) has been out since early January.

▪ The Hornets can clinch the season series with the Heat with a victory and gain a potential tiebreaker over Miami. Charlotte is 2-0 against Miami, with the teams playing again April 5 at Spectrum Center. The Heat are ninth in the Eastern Conference, 1.5 games ahead of the Hornets.

Tap-ins

▪ Walker’s 23.0 career scoring average is second highest in franchise history behind Glen Rice’s 26.8.

▪ The Heat made 49.2 percent (34 of 69) of its 3-pointers in winning consecutive games recently against the beat the NBA champs Cleveland Cavaliers.

Did you know?

The Hornets held Indiana to two-of-three from the free-throw line Monday, an NBA season low in both free throws made and attempted in a game.

David Scott

Related content

Charlotte Hornets

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Winthrop fans pack the house at Big South final in Rock Hill

View more video

Sports Videos