March 9, 2017 6:00 PM

Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic: What you need to know

7 p.m., Spectrum Center

TV: SportSouth. Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.

Projected Starters

Hornets

Magic

Pos, Player

PPG

RPG

Pos, Player

PPG

RPG

F, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist

8.9

7.6

F, Terrence Ross

13.1

4.1

F, Marvin Williams

11.3

5.9

F, Aaron Gordon

11.6

4.8

C, Cody Zeller

10.6

6.6

C, Bismack Biyombo

6.2

7.3

G, Nicolas Batum

15.3

6.8

G, Evan Fournier

16.9

3.3

G, Kemba Walker

23.2

5.4 apg

G, Elfrid Payton

12.5

5.8 apg

Matchup to Watch

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist vs. Terrence Ross: Ross came to the Magic recently in a trade that sent center Serge Ibaka to Toronto.

Observations

▪ Hornets guard Nicolas Batum, who injured his ankle Wednesday at Miami, is probable. Forward Johnny O’Bryant, who also hurt his ankle against the Heat, is out.

▪ The Hornets signed guard Brianté Weber to a second two-week contract. Weber has played one game with the Hornets, scoring two points against Phoenix on March 2.

▪ Former Hornets center Bismack Biyombo averages 1.2 blocks.

▪ Marvin Williams (347) recently passed Matt Carroll (338) for seventh on the Hornets’ career 3-point list.

Tap-ins

▪ The Hornets had a 33-point lead in the fourth quarter before beating the Magic 120-101 in Charlotte in December.

▪ The Magic’s top rebounder, Nikola Vucevic (10.1), usually comes off the bench.

Did you know?

Cody Zeller’s plus-189 plus-minus rating ranks eighth among NBA centers.

