Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic: What you need to know

7 p.m., Spectrum Center
TV: SportSouth. Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.
Projected Starters
Hornets
Magic
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
F, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
8.9
7.6
F, Terrence Ross
13.1
4.1
F, Marvin Williams
11.3
5.9
F, Aaron Gordon
11.6
4.8
C, Cody Zeller
10.6
6.6
C, Bismack Biyombo
6.2
7.3
G, Nicolas Batum
15.3
6.8
G, Evan Fournier
16.9
3.3
G, Kemba Walker
23.2
5.4 apg
G, Elfrid Payton
12.5
5.8 apg
Matchup to Watch
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist vs. Terrence Ross: Ross came to the Magic recently in a trade that sent center Serge Ibaka to Toronto.
Observations
▪ Hornets guard Nicolas Batum, who injured his ankle Wednesday at Miami, is probable. Forward Johnny O’Bryant, who also hurt his ankle against the Heat, is out.
▪ The Hornets signed guard Brianté Weber to a second two-week contract. Weber has played one game with the Hornets, scoring two points against Phoenix on March 2.
▪ Former Hornets center Bismack Biyombo averages 1.2 blocks.
▪ Marvin Williams (347) recently passed Matt Carroll (338) for seventh on the Hornets’ career 3-point list.
Tap-ins
▪ The Hornets had a 33-point lead in the fourth quarter before beating the Magic 120-101 in Charlotte in December.
▪ The Magic’s top rebounder, Nikola Vucevic (10.1), usually comes off the bench.
Did you know?
Cody Zeller’s plus-189 plus-minus rating ranks eighth among NBA centers.
David Scott
