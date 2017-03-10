Charlotte Hornets

March 10, 2017 5:24 PM

Hornets Gameday: vs. New Orleans Pelicans

7 p.m., Spectrum Center

TV: SportSouth. Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.

Projected Starters

Hornets*

Pelicans

Pos, Player

PPG

RPG

Pos, Player

PPG

RPG

F, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist

8.9

7.6

F, Solomon Hill

6.3

3.7

F, Marvin Williams

11.3

5.9

F, Anthony Davis

27.8

11.6

C, Cody Zeller

10.6

6.6

C, DeMarcus Cousins

22.1

13.4

G, Nicolas Batum

15.3

6.8

G, E’Twaun Moore

9.8

2.1

G, Kemba Walker

23.2

5.4 apg

G, Jrue Holiday

15.9

7.2 apg

*Friday’s game not included

Matchup to Watch

Cody Zeller vs. DeMarcus Cousins: Zeller won’t be the only player tasked with stopping Cousins down low. Any help Zeller receives, of course, will free up Pelicans power forward Anthony Davis to do his own damage.

Observations

▪ Drama continues to follow Cousins since he was acquired by the Pelicans during the All-Star break. He was fined $50,000 this week for talking inappropriately to fans.

▪ The Cousins-Davis union has yielded a 1-6 record thus far for New Orleans (Cousins was suspended one game).

Tap-ins

▪ Out for the Hornets are center Miles Plumlee (calf), guard Ramon Sessions (knee), forward Johnny O’Bryant and forward-center Frank Kaminsky (shoulder.).

▪ The Pelicans won the teams’ first meeting in New Orleans when Davis scored 38 in a 121-116 overtime victory.

Did you know?

Remember center Alexis Ajinca, the Charlotte Bobcats’ first-round draft pick in 2008? He’s averaging 4.5 points and 4.3 points for New Orleans.

