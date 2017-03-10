Hornets Gameday: vs. New Orleans Pelicans

7 p.m., Spectrum Center
TV: SportSouth. Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.
Projected Starters
Hornets*
Pelicans
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
F, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
8.9
7.6
F, Solomon Hill
6.3
3.7
F, Marvin Williams
11.3
5.9
F, Anthony Davis
27.8
11.6
C, Cody Zeller
10.6
6.6
C, DeMarcus Cousins
22.1
13.4
G, Nicolas Batum
15.3
6.8
G, E’Twaun Moore
9.8
2.1
G, Kemba Walker
23.2
5.4 apg
G, Jrue Holiday
15.9
7.2 apg
*Friday’s game not included
Matchup to Watch
Cody Zeller vs. DeMarcus Cousins: Zeller won’t be the only player tasked with stopping Cousins down low. Any help Zeller receives, of course, will free up Pelicans power forward Anthony Davis to do his own damage.
Observations
▪ Drama continues to follow Cousins since he was acquired by the Pelicans during the All-Star break. He was fined $50,000 this week for talking inappropriately to fans.
▪ The Cousins-Davis union has yielded a 1-6 record thus far for New Orleans (Cousins was suspended one game).
Tap-ins
▪ Out for the Hornets are center Miles Plumlee (calf), guard Ramon Sessions (knee), forward Johnny O’Bryant and forward-center Frank Kaminsky (shoulder.).
▪ The Pelicans won the teams’ first meeting in New Orleans when Davis scored 38 in a 121-116 overtime victory.
Did you know?
Remember center Alexis Ajinca, the Charlotte Bobcats’ first-round draft pick in 2008? He’s averaging 4.5 points and 4.3 points for New Orleans.
David Scott
Comments