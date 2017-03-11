Charlotte Hornets waste big games from three stars in OT loss to New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans, getting 46 points from forward Anthony Davis, beat the Charlotte Hornets 125-122 in overtime Saturday in Spectrum Center.
Davis scored nine points in overtime, including a three-point play that gave the Pelicans a 119-118 lead with 1 minutes, 11 seconds left.
Kemba Walker missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer that would have tied it.
The Hornets (29-37), who remain 11th in the NBA’s Eastern Conference and three games out of eighth place, got big games from Marvin Williams (27), Walker (24 points, 12 assists) and Nicolas Batum (24 points).
What’s disappointing is this: we do so many good things, but we just don’t make enough good plays. Steve Clifford
“Offensively, against a really good defensive team, we were great,” said Hornets coach Steve Clifford, whose team allowed the Pelicans (26-40) to shoot 50.5 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from 3-point range. “What’s disappointing is this: we do so many good things, but we just don’t make enough good plays.”
The Pelicans led 110-103 with 2 minutes 37 seconds left in regulation after Davis made two consecutive 3-pointers. But the Hornets responded with a jumper by Batum, a dunk by Williams and an off-balance 3-pointer by Batum to tie it at 110-110.
After Davis and Walker traded baskets, Davis missed a baseline jumper with 7.3 seconds left. Walker’s last gasp shot for the Hornets missed, although it was late and wouldn’t have counted.
Next up for the Hornets is the final game of a three-game homestand, Monday against the Chicago Bulls.
Three who mattered
Anthony Davis: The NBA’s next great player – if he isn’t already – had 46 points and 21 rebounds. He also made four-of-five 3-pointers. All this coming on his 24th birthday.
Marvin Williams: Had 20 points at halftime, finished with 27, continuing strong play of late.
Kemba Walker: Didn’t have his 3-point game going (4-of-15), but still scored 24 and had 12 assists and eight rebounds.
Observations
▪ After pulling down a career-high 18 rebounds Friday against Orlando, Williams scored 20 points in the first half Saturday.
▪ The Pelicans led 59-58 at halftime, making 57.1 percent of their shots but getting little offensive contribution from center DeMarcus Cousins, who had just six points and one rebound. The Hornets weren’t consistent on defense, as one unimpaired drive to the basket by Jrue Holiday late in the half showed.
▪ Overall, it was a frustrating game for Cousins, who came to the Pelicans in a trade from Sacramento in February. During one brief stretch, he had a pass batted away by Cody Zeller, then was dunked on by Zeller at the other end on the ensuing fast break. Cousins picked up his fifth foul with 9:25 remaining in regulation and didn’t return.
Worth mentioning
▪ Clifford said center-forward Frank Kaminsky (sprained shoulder) could return as early as Monday against the Chicago Bulls. Kaminsky has missed the last four games. Forward Johnny O’Bryant (ankle) also missed Saturday’s game. Center Miles Plumlee (calf) and guard Ramon Sessions (knee) continue to be out.
▪ Davis played after bruising his wrist against Toronto on Wednesday.
They said it
“We didn’t sustain.” – Clifford, on his team’s defensive effort.
“He’s somebody I’ve played against since high school, so it’s crazy to see how he’s grown and how good he’s become. – Hornets center Cody Zeller on Davis.
“No Bridges Barbecue this time.” – Pelicans coach and Shelby native Alvin Gentry, who didn’t make a visit to his hometown during this trip.
“How much time do you have?” – Williams, asked what makes Davis so effective.
Report card
A OFFENSE: The Hornets got 20-plus points from three players. scored 34 points in the fourth quarter. But that wasn’t good enough to win.
D DEFENSE: Davis got his points, but the Hornets allowed role players like Jordan Crawford, Solomon Hill and Dante Cunningham to hurt them.
C- COACHING: The message about playing consistent, fundamental defense isn’t getting across.
