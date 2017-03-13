Chicago Bulls burn nets from 3-point range, defeat Charlotte Hornets

The Chicago Bulls unleashed a barrage of 3-pointers in a 115-109 victory Monday against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center.
The Bulls made 14-of-40 3-pointers, including 5-of-12 from forward Nikola Mirotic, handing the Hornets (29-38) their second consecutive home loss. It also seriously jeopardized the playoff hopes of the Hornets, who remain entrenched in 11th place in the Eastern Conference with 15 games remaining.
The Bulls (32-35) had four players who scored 20 or more, led by Mirotic (25), Jimmy Butler (23), Dwyane Wade (23) and Rajon Rondo (20).
The Bulls, taking advantage of the hot 3-point shooting, led by as many as 16 points in the second quarter. The Hornets cut the lead to 58-48 by halftime, then continued to put the pressure on during the third quarter.
A drive by Frank Kaminsky tied it 69-69 with 5 minutes, 20 seconds left in the third quarter, but the Bulls outscored the Hornets by 10 points the rest of the quarter.
Three who mattered
Mirotic: Drained five of 12 3-pointers for the Bulls, but also added 11 rebounds.
Marvin Williams: Another stat-filled game, scoring 13 points, grabbing 18 rebounds and handing out five assists for the Hornets. It was his fifth double-double in six games.
Michael-Kidd Gilchrist: Made nine of 12 shots, scoring 22 points, and grabbed six rebounds for the Hornets..
Observations
▪ Hornets guard Nicolas Batum missed the game with a migraine.
▪ The Hornets did well to trail by only 10 points, 58-48, at halftime. The Bulls made 11 of 23 3-pointers – including 10 of their first 15 – to go ahead by as many as 16 in the second quarter.
▪ Charlotte’s bench players contributed just six points in the fi.rst half, going 2-of-9. Jeremy Lamb, who usually comes off the bench, started in place of Batum, however, and had 10 points by halftime. He finished with 26 points.
▪ Kaminsky, who missed five games with a sprained shoulder, returned and scored four points on 2-of-7 shooting.
▪ Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechley and coach Ron Rivera (along with wife Stephanie) were courtside.
