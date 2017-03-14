Charlotte Hornets

March 14, 2017 5:06 PM

Hornets Gameday: at Indiana Pacers

7 p.m., Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

TV: SportSouth. Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.

Projected Starters

Hornets

Pacers

Pos, Player

Ppg

Rpg

Pos, Player

Ppg

Rpg

F, M. Kidd-Gilchrist

9.0

7.5

F, P. George

22.2

6.4

F, M. Williams

11.6

6.3

F, T. Young

11.0

5.8

C, C. Zeller

10.4

6.6

C, M. Turner

14.9

7.1

G, N. Batum

15.4

6.7

G C.J. Miles

10.9

3.0

G, K. Walker

23.1

5.5a

G J. Teague

15.2

7.9a

a-assists per game (Tuesday’s game not included)

Matchup to Watch

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist vs. Paul George: Kidd-Gilchrist always draws the opposing team’s most dangerous scorer. George had 36 in a Hornets victory last week.

Observations

▪  Guard Nicolas Batum, who missed Monday’s game with a migraine, was still not feeling well Tuesday and did not travel with the team to Indiana. Coach Steve Clifford said if Batum’s condition improves, he could fly to Indiana in time for Wednesday’s game.

▪ Jeremy Lamb, who started in Batum’s shooting guard spot, had 26, a career high. But he’s needed more critically coming off the bench.

Tap-ins

▪ Marvin Williams has become a double-double machine, with five in his past six games.

▪ The Hornets have been in Indianapolis since Tuesday afternoon; the Pacers played in New York on Tuesday night.

Did you know?

Hornets center Miles Plumlee, who’s still out with a calf injury, was the Pacers’ first-round pick in the 2012 draft (26th overall).

David Scott

Charlotte Hornets

