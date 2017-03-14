Hornets Gameday: at Indiana Pacers

1:33 Sparks fly at Lancaster County Council in BridgeMill-McClancy rezoning dispute Pause

0:29 Winthrop team enters arena

1:47 Rock Hill woman sentenced in DUI death: 'I wish I could go back and change it'

1:13 Will peaches be the pits?

3:00 York Tech, NAACP leaders talk about pro-Confederacy group event

2:18 Fort Mill High School band prepares for prestigious trip

1:48 Chisa Putman sworn in as York County magistrate

1:32 File video: Abandoned puppy shot 18 times with BBs at Rock Hill apartment

2:02 Video: Winthrop's final practice in Rock Hill before trip to Milwaukee for NCAA tourney