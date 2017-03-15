Paul George sparks Indiana Pacers’ big run as Charlotte Hornets fall on road

The Charlotte Hornets let a close game get away from them in the second half Wednesday, falling 98-75 to the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
The Hornets and Pacers were tied 42-42 at halftime, but Indiana went on a Paul George-fueled run to open the third quarter. The Pacers (35-33) outscored the Hornets 23-5 to open the quarter and the outcome was never in doubt after that.
The Hornets (29-39) are off until Saturday, when they host the Washington Wizards.
George, the Pacers’ all-star forward, scored 39 points, better than his output of 36 in a Hornets victory in Charlotte on March 6.
Three who mattered
Paul George: Was a one-man gang for a while for the Pacers, including scoring 13 of the Pacers’ first 23 points of the third quarter.
Frank Kaminsky: Working his way back into form after missing five games with a sprained shoulder, scored 20 on seven-of-15 shooting.
Marco Belinelli: Had a nice offensive game off the bench, scoring 11 points on four-of-11 shooting.
Observations
▪ Hornets guard Nic Batum missed a second consecutive game with a migraine. Coach Steve Clifford wanted to be cautious with Batum and have him ready for Saturday’s home game against Washington.
▪ The Hornets held the Pacers to 48.7 percent shooting in the first half. That’s not necessarily a great defensive performance, but it contributed to Indiana scoring one basket in the final four minutes of the half.
▪ The Hornets wanted to drive the ball on the Pacers and did so effectively in the first half, outscoring Indiana 28-14 in the paint.
Worth mentioning
▪ Forward Johnny O’Bryant (sprained ankle) has returned but did not dress for the game. Center Miles Plumlee (calf) and guard Ramon Sessions (knee) are both still out, although Clifford said they’ve been getting in some work on the court.
▪ Kemba Walker’s seven points tied a season low. He also had seven at Golden State on Feb. 1.
