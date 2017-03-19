Charlotte Hornets' Nic Batum: Migraine pain so intense he couldn't get out of bed

2:22 NAACP members, others gather to talk unity, protest Confederate flag Pause

2:02 The Confederate Flag in South Carolina

0:56 Frank Martin on criticisms of the State of South Carolina, Confederate flag history

1:48 Why Sen. John Courson was indicted, wrapped up by corruption probe

1:03 How Rep. Jim Merrill got wrapped up in the S.C. Corruption Probe

2:30 Ethics watchdog on corruption in South Carolina in the 90s and today

2:06 York sixth graders talk about Tie Club, learning to be gentlemen

2:48 Chuck Berry's rock ’n’ roll legacy

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials