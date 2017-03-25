Charlotte Hornets vs. Phoenix Suns: Containing Devin Booker may require dual effort

1 p.m., Spectrum Center
TV: SportSouth. Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.
Projected Starters
Hornets
Suns
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
F, M. Kidd-Gilchrist
9.0
7.2
F, T. Warren
13.8
4.7
F, M. Williams
11.5
6.4
F, M. Chriss
8.9
4.0
C, C. Zeller
10.5
6.5
C, A. Len
7.7
6.6
G, N. Batum
15.2
6.6
G, D. Booker
20.9
3.1
G, K. Walker
22.7
5.5 apg
G, T. Ulis
21.1
6.3 apg
Matchup to Watch
Nic Batum vs. Devin Booker: Batum will probably get help from Michael Kidd-Gilchrist in defending Booker, who scored 70 against Boston on Friday.
Observations
▪ Former N.C. State star T.J. Warren has missed the past two Suns games with a foot injury.
▪ The Hornets’ bench has been much improved lately. But in a 120-103 Suns victory on March 3, Phoenix’s bench outscored Charlotte’s 53-23.
Tap-ins
▪ The Suns are playing the fifth of a six-game road swing. They’ve lost their first four by an average of 17.5 points, including a 130-120 defeat at Boston on Friday. Overall, Phoenix has lost seven in a row and nine of 10.
▪ Kentucky will be well represented in this game – Tyler Ulis, Devin Booker, Brandon Knight and Eric Bledsoe for Phoenix; Michael Kidd-Gilchrist for Charlotte.
Did you know?
Cody Zeller had 15 points and 11 rebounds against Cleveland on Friday, becoming the first Charlotte player since P.J. Brown in 2000 to have a double-double with at least six field-goal attempts while also being perfect from the field.
David Scott
