March 27, 2017 3:37 PM

Hornets Gameday vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo easier to pronounce than to stop

7 p.m., Spectrum Center

TV: SportSouth. Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.

Projected Starters

Hornets

Bucks

Pos, Player

PPG

RPG

Pos, Player

PPG

RPG

F, M. Kidd-Gilchrist

9.0

7.2

F, K. Middleton

14.9

3.7

F, M. Williams

11.6

6.5

F, G. Antetokounmpo

23.1

8.6

C, C. Zeller

10.7

6.6

F, T. Maker

3.4

1.6

G, N. Batum

15.3

6.5

G, T. Snell

8.5

3.3

G, K. Walker

22.9

5.5 apg

G, M. Brogdon

10.2

4.1 apg

Matchup to Watch

Marvin Williams vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo: At 6-feet-11, Milwaukee’s “Greek Freak” presents challenges all over the floor for defenders. He even plays point guard at times.

Observations

▪ It’s pronounced ah-deh-toh-KOON-boh.

▪ The Hornets sent centers Roy Hibbert and Spencer Hawes to the Bucks for center Miles Plumlee on Feb. 2. Plumlee has been hurt for much of his time in Charlotte, although he’s been cleared to play. The Bucks have since sent Hibbert to the Denver Nuggets; Hawes is a backup with the Bucks and scored 16 against Toronto earlier this month.

Tap-ins

▪ Bucks forward Jabari Parker, a former Duke star, is out for the season with a knee injury. He was averaging 20.1 points and 6.2 rebounds before he got hurt on Feb. 8.

▪ The Hornets and Bucks haven’t played since opening night, when Charlotte won 107-96 in Milwaukee.

Did you know?

Antetokounmpo is the only player in the league to lead his team in points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals.

