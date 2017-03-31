Charlotte Hornets

March 31, 2017 9:33 PM

Charlotte Hornets bench has Kemba Walker’s back in win against Denver Nuggets

By David Scott

dscott@charlotteobserver.com

The Charlotte Hornets got a huge boost from their bench in a 122-114 victory Friday against the Denver Nuggets at Spectrum Center.

Although starting point guard Kemba Walker scored 31 points, backup forward Frank Kaminsky scored 22 while guards Jeremy Lamb and Marco Belinelli added 13 and 11 points, respectively.

The Hornets (35-41) trailed 94-86 at at the end of the third quarter before Kaminsky and Belinelli took over. After Lamb hit a layup to give Charlotte a 95-94 lead with 8 minutes 39 seconds left, Belinelli hit two straight 3s. After that, Kaminsky and Belinelli combined for Charlotte's next 12 points.

Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets (35-39) with 26 points.

The Hornets were 17-of-36 from 3-point range, helping offset the Nuggets' 52-32 edge in the paint.

David Scott: 704-358-5889, @davidscott14

Hornets 122, Nuggets 114

DENVER (114)—Gallinari 5-11 5-5 19, Faried 9-16 0-1 18, Jokic 11-16 2-3 26, Nelson 4-8 0-0 12, Harris 8-14 1-1 20, Hernangomez 1-3 0-0 2, Chandler 2-8 0-1 5, Ma.Plumlee 2-4 0-0 4, Murray 3-9 0-0 8. Totals 45-89 8-11 114.

CHARLOTTE (122)—Kidd-Gilchrist 4-6 3-4 11, Williams 3-7 0-0 9, Zeller 3-7 2-3 8, Walker 9-23 9-11 31, Batum 4-13 4-5 13, Kaminsky 7-13 3-3 22, Mi.Plumlee 1-1 2-2 4, Weber 0-1 0-0 0, Belinelli 3-7 2-2 11, Lamb 6-8 0-0 13. Totals 40-86 25-30 122.

Denver

32

24

38

20

114

Charlotte

24

32

30

36

122

3-Point Goals—Denver 16-33 (Gallinari 4-6, Nelson 4-6, Harris 3-7, Jokic 2-3, Murray 2-7, Chandler 1-4), Charlotte 17-36 (Kaminsky 5-8, Walker 4-10, Williams 3-5, Belinelli 3-6, Lamb 1-2, Batum 1-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Denver 49 (Jokic, Faried 13), Charlotte 42 (Zeller 9). Assists—Denver 32 (Jokic 10), Charlotte 26 (Batum 9). Total Fouls—Denver 19, Charlotte 17. A—18,353 (19,077).

Charlotte Hornets

