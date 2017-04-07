Hornets Gameday: Kemba Walker vs. Celtics’ Isaiah Thomas the matchup to watch

1:45 Rock Hill family to hold free event for MPS Awareness Day Pause

2:19 Rock Hill mom said legalizing marijuana would give her 'hope'

1:22 Rock Hill man accused of peeping with tiny camera

1:08 BMX fans 'try out' sport at Olympic Day in Rock Hill

1:33 John Gettys says he's running for Rock Hill mayor to improve sports tourism, literacy

1:30 Rock Hill boy who wants music lessons gets a $900 surprise

1:06 BMX superstars, Olympians compete in World Cup in Rock Hill

4:15 This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window

0:55 Tega Cay teen on the runway during Fashion Week