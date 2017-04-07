Charlotte Hornets

April 7, 2017 3:02 PM

Hornets Gameday: Kemba Walker vs. Celtics’ Isaiah Thomas the matchup to watch

7 p.m., Spectrum Center

TV: Fox Sports Southeast. Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.

Projected Starters

Hornets

Celtics

Pos, Player

PPG

RPG

Pos, Player

PPG

RPG

F, M. Kidd-Gilchrist

9.1

7.1

F, J. Crowder

13.9

5.7

F, M. Williams

11.4

6.6

F, A. Johnson

6.4

4.6

C, C. Zeller

10.4

6.5

C, A. Horford

13.9

6.9

G, N. Batum

15.2

6.3

G, A. Bradley

16.4

6.2

G, K. Walker

23.2

5.5 apg

G, I. Thomas

29.1

5.9 apg

Matchup to Watch

Kemba Walker vs. Isaiah Thomas: Among Eastern Conference players, Walker and Thomas rank sixth and first, respectively, in games with 20 or more points this season. Thomas scored 35, including 17 in the fourth quarter, when these two last met on Jan. 16..

Observations

▪ Al Horford is averaging a career-high 5.0 assists, the highest mark among all NBA centers this season.

▪ With 1,807 points, Walker only needs four more to pass Larry Johnson for the third-most scored in a single season by a Charlotte player. Johnson scored 1,810 points during the 1992-93 campaign.

Tap-ins

▪ Celtics center Tyler Zeller, who is the brother of Hornets center Cody Zeller and played at North Carolina from 2008-12, has missed the past two games because of family reasons.

▪ Hornets guard/forward Marco Belinelli is listed as questionable after suffering a left index finger strain during the second quarter of Wednesday’s loss to the Miami Heat.

Did you know?

Thomas scored his 2,000th point of the season against the Milwaukee Bucks on March 29, making him the sixth Celtics player to reach that mark and the first since Paul Pierce scored 2,116 points during the 2005-06 season.

Pat James

Related content

Charlotte Hornets

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Rock Hill mayoral hopeful Roddey touts plan to boost city's 'financial stability'

View more video

Sports Videos