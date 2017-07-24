Charlotte Hornets will audition veteran point guard who played in China last season

Veteran Donald Sloan has emerged as a possibility to fill the Charlotte Hornets’ third point-guard spot next season.
Sloan, who played in China last season, will work out for the Hornets, a source confirmed. David Pick, who covers international basketball, first reported the Hornets’ interest in Sloan, 29, who has played for five NBA franchises.
Sloan played last season for the Guangdong Southern Tigers, who advanced to the finals of the Chinese Basketball Association before losing to Xinjiang Flying Tigers.
Sloan, who is 6-foot-3, played 61 games for the Brooklyn Nets the 2015-16 season, averaging seven points, 4.4 assists and 2.8 rebounds. He has also played for the Indiana Pacers, New Orleans Hornets (now Pelicans), Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks.
The Hornets are looking for a third option at the point behind starter Kemba Walker and recently-signed backup Michael Carter-Williams. The Hornets have Briante Weber under contract, after Weber played 13 games for Charlotte last season. He averaged 3.8 points and 1.3 rebounds.
Weber started at point guard on the Hornets’ summer-league team in Orlando, Fla. He said in June the Hornets have to decide in early August whether to exercise the option on his $1.47 million salary for next season.
Hornets general manager Rich Cho has said the team would like to firm up the third point-guard spot and possibly add a front-court player before training camp in late September. With the Hornets inching toward the NBA’s luxury-tax line next season (about $119 million), it’s likely those spots would be veteran-minimum salaries.
