Cubs fan? Never get on the other end of Hornets star Frank Kaminsky’s fastball

Charlotte Hornets center Frank Kaminsky won $100 bet by throwing an 85 mph fastball that showed off his athleticism.
Batters everywhere should be happier if Kaminsky stays in the NBA. This video posted on his Instagram page shows why.
The former Wisconsin star and Chicago White Sox fan sure was happy about that pitch. But if that batting dummy could talk, it would be howling in pain.
Any real person willing to stare down 7-footer Frank-the-Tank-turned-Pitcher better come with plated armor, especially if they’re wearing the wrong jersey.
“The batter had a Cubs jersey on... I was aiming for his head,” Kaminsky tweeted.
The batter had a Cubs jersey on... I was aiming for his head https://t.co/62OUfkRqHn— Frank Kaminsky III (@FSKPart3) July 28, 2017
Kaminksy is a longtime White Sox fan who trolled Chicago’s other team last season, when the Cubs were on their way to the World Series title, by wearing a Steve Bartman jersey to a game.
Diehard White Sox fan Frank Kaminsky wore this pregame. "It's my stance on how I feel about the Cubs this year." pic.twitter.com/c1RwlotDXP— Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) October 17, 2016
While Kaminsky’s accuracy could use some work, the radar gun at this booth at Chicago’s Guaranteed Rate Field shows his pitch reached 85 mph, which is fast.
Kaminsky should be able to collect on the bet with Alex Flood, alexander__flood on Instagram, though the payoff seemed in doubt from Kaminsky’s #HeWontPayMe hashtag.
Alex Flood’s comment – “@fskpart3 when you bet a $100 to break 85mph; that means to get at least 86 mph. Suck it. You owe me $60.” – also casts doubt on the payoff.
Nah. Alex should pay up.
For comparison, a quick Internet search for Major League Baseball pitching speeds turned up this item at MLB.com, which indicates that the average velocity in the majors on a four-seam fastball was 93.1 mph in 2016.
Comparing one pitch to a pitcher’s average isn’t a true comparison, of course. Radar guns used on the field in the majors are probably far more accurate than at a booth in the stands. Also, a major league pitcher isn’t always trying to throw his fastest ball, so that brings those averages down.
Still, Kaminsky does have a nice arm. If he ever collects on that bet, and used that $100 for some quality time with a pitching coach ... A guy can dream, can’t he?
