Raleigh native John Wall has agreed to a $170 million, four-year contract extension with the Wizards that will start with the 2019 season. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Raleigh native John Wall has agreed to a $170 million, four-year contract extension with the Wizards that will start with the 2019 season. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) Alex Brandon AP
Raleigh native John Wall has agreed to a $170 million, four-year contract extension with the Wizards that will start with the 2019 season. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) Alex Brandon AP

Charlotte Hornets

James Harden, John Wall prove, once again, that regular people shouldn’t guard NBA players in pick-up games

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

August 03, 2017 8:32 PM

For years, the amateur baller has loved the opportunity to play against real, life NBA players.

wallharden
Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) looks to pass against Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2015, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass AP

These chances usually come in the summer, when the pros were looking for a little run to stay in shape.

Now, with so many pro-am leagues sprouting up nationwide, accomplished amateurs are getting more opportunities than ever to test their games against the world’s best. But of course, with the advent of the smartphone, there are now cameras everywhere to capture when the amateur gets a little too close to the fire for his own good.

Exhibit A? A couple guys trying to guard NBA All-Stars James Harden of the Houston Rockets, and John Wall of the Washington Wizards in a Miami pro-am. Wall, in one spot, dribbles between a guy’s legs (the guy had been a bit chatty throughout the game trying to defend Wall). After the move, Wall hits a step back jumper that makes the crowd go wild. Wall, you may recall, is a Raleigh native who played his high school ball at Word of God.

Not to be outdone, Harden has his moments, too, showing off his infamous left-handed step back J.

Watch below

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Rock Hill-Greenwood football scrimmage highlights

Rock Hill-Greenwood football scrimmage highlights 2:11

Rock Hill-Greenwood football scrimmage highlights
Get a taste of Latin America at the newest restaurant in Fort Mill 0:55

Get a taste of Latin America at the newest restaurant in Fort Mill
Watch Andrew Dys stuff his face at Cops and Donuts Special Olympics fundraiser 1:10

Watch Andrew Dys stuff his face at Cops and Donuts Special Olympics fundraiser

View More Video