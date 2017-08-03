James Harden, John Wall prove, once again, that regular people shouldn’t guard NBA players in pick-up games

For years, the amateur baller has loved the opportunity to play against real, life NBA players.
These chances usually come in the summer, when the pros were looking for a little run to stay in shape.
Now, with so many pro-am leagues sprouting up nationwide, accomplished amateurs are getting more opportunities than ever to test their games against the world’s best. But of course, with the advent of the smartphone, there are now cameras everywhere to capture when the amateur gets a little too close to the fire for his own good.
Exhibit A? A couple guys trying to guard NBA All-Stars James Harden of the Houston Rockets, and John Wall of the Washington Wizards in a Miami pro-am. Wall, in one spot, dribbles between a guy’s legs (the guy had been a bit chatty throughout the game trying to defend Wall). After the move, Wall hits a step back jumper that makes the crowd go wild. Wall, you may recall, is a Raleigh native who played his high school ball at Word of God.
Not to be outdone, Harden has his moments, too, showing off his infamous left-handed step back J.
Watch below
