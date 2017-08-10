Hornets to host Celtics, Mavs for October exhibitions

The Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks will be at Spectrum Center for preseason exhibitions against the Charlotte Hornets in October.
The Celtics, with rookie (and former Duke big man) Jayson Tatum, will play in Charlotte Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. The Mavericks (with former N.C. State point guard Dennis Smith) are here Oct. 13, with a 6 p.m. tip-off.
The Hornets’ other three preseason exhibitions: Oct. 2 at Boston; Oct. 4 at the Detroit Pistons’ new downtown arena; and Oct. 9 at the Miami Heat.
The NBA has shortened the preseason to add days to the regular season. That reduced the number of exhibitions the Hornets play in October.
The NBA’s regular-season schedule will be released later this month.
