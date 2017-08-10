Duke fans can check out former Blue Devil Jayson Tatum when the Boston Celtics come to Spectrum Center Oct. 11 for a preseason exhibition against the Charlotte Hornets.
Duke fans can check out former Blue Devil Jayson Tatum when the Boston Celtics come to Spectrum Center Oct. 11 for a preseason exhibition against the Charlotte Hornets. Charles Krupa AP
Duke fans can check out former Blue Devil Jayson Tatum when the Boston Celtics come to Spectrum Center Oct. 11 for a preseason exhibition against the Charlotte Hornets. Charles Krupa AP

Charlotte Hornets

Hornets to host Celtics, Mavs for October exhibitions

By Rick Bonnell

rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com

August 10, 2017 3:17 PM

The Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks will be at Spectrum Center for preseason exhibitions against the Charlotte Hornets in October.

Dennis_Smith
Dallas Mavericks rookie Dennis Smith Jr. (1), who played at N.C. State, will be in Charlotte for a preseason exhibition Oct. 13.
John Locher AP

The Celtics, with rookie (and former Duke big man) Jayson Tatum, will play in Charlotte Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. The Mavericks (with former N.C. State point guard Dennis Smith) are here Oct. 13, with a 6 p.m. tip-off.

The Hornets’ other three preseason exhibitions: Oct. 2 at Boston; Oct. 4 at the Detroit Pistons’ new downtown arena; and Oct. 9 at the Miami Heat.

The NBA has shortened the preseason to add days to the regular season. That reduced the number of exhibitions the Hornets play in October.

The NBA’s regular-season schedule will be released later this month.

Bonnell: 704-358-5129: @rick_bonnell

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

'The safety of the people is at stake': Lake Wylie residents sound off on Duke Energy land sale

'The safety of the people is at stake': Lake Wylie residents sound off on Duke Energy land sale 1:54

'The safety of the people is at stake': Lake Wylie residents sound off on Duke Energy land sale
Tour the stadiums on Indian Land's 2017 high school football schedule 2:10

Tour the stadiums on Indian Land's 2017 high school football schedule
Tour the stadiums on Great Falls' 2017 high school football schedule 2:31

Tour the stadiums on Great Falls' 2017 high school football schedule

View More Video