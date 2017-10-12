Michael Jordan scorns NBA superteams, leaving ‘28 teams that are going to be garbage’

Count Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan as one of those against the rise of NBA superteams.
In an interview with Cigar Aficionado, Jordan said that having just a few teams building collections of star players ruins the league’s parity.
“I think it's going to hurt the overall aspect of the league from a competitive standpoint,” Jordan said of superteams. “You're going to have one or two teams that are going to be great and another 28 teams that are going to be garbage. Or they're going to have a tough time surviving in the business environment.”
In response to the Golden State Warriors signing former MVP Kevin Durant last offseason, this summer saw a record number of All-Stars change squads to team up. Carmelo Anthony and Paul George both were traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder to pair up with reigning MVP Russell Westbrook. Chris Paul was also traded to the Houston Rockets to play with James Harden, making those teams favorites in the Western Conference.
In the Eastern Conference, Kyrie Irving was traded to the Boston Celtics, who also signed Gordon Hayward as a free agent, making them contenders with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
In that same interview, Jordan discussed whether he is the greatest player of all time.
“I never played against Wilt Chamberlain," Jordan said. “I never played against Jerry West. To now say that one's greater than the other is being a little bit unfair. I won six championships. Bill Russell won 11. Does that make Russell better than me or make me better than him?
“No, because we played in different eras."
Brendan Marks
