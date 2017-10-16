How will Charlotte Hornets adapt to missing Nic Batum, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist?

More Videos 1:07 Fort Mill emergency responders hold open house Pause 6:10 City Council candidates: Rock Hill needs more housing, lower utility rates 1:53 Ex-boyfriend denied bond in stabbing death of Rock Hill mom 5:41 Gettys: topics of concern are continuing growth, infrastructure 2:25 Rock Hill football team involved in fatal N.C. bus crash will return 1:55 Are you as smart as a teenager? 2:33 Highlights: Rock Hill rides run game past Fort Mill 0:40 Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven 5:41 Christopher: topics of concern are jobs and infrastructure 5:42 Roddey: topics of concern are business, utility bills, unemployment Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Hornets coach on Nic Batum's injury: 'He was in a lot of pain' NBA: Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford speaks Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, about Nic Batum's elbow injury suffered in Wednesday's preseason game against the Detroit Pistons. NBA: Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford speaks Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, about Nic Batum's elbow injury suffered in Wednesday's preseason game against the Detroit Pistons. Rick Bonnell rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com

