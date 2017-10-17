Why Karrington King’s legacy will stretch beyond the field with Charlotte 49ers

Repeat sex offender apologizes in court for Rock Hill Waffle House indecent exposure

Tony McKinley Dillard, a registered sex offender already serving prison time for sex crimes at the York County jail, was sentenced to two more years in prison Tuesday. Dillard was sentenced after pleading guilty to performing a sex act on himself at a Rock Hill Waffle House in July 2016. Employees outside the restaurant could see Dillard performing a sex act on himself through the windows, and a waitress also witnessed Dillard’s actions, a prosecutor said.