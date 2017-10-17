Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond is one of the NBA’s top rebounders. He’ll match up with first-year Charlotte Hornets center Dwight Howard Wednesday night.
Charlotte Hornets

Fearless predictions: Dwight Howard will lose rebound battle; rookies won’t be rattled

By Rick Bonnell

rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com

October 17, 2017 6:01 PM

Five fearless predictions for Wednesday’s Charlotte Hornets game at Detroit:

1. Jeremy Lamb will be ready to roll

He missed the past two preseason exhibitions with a groin injury, but the plan is to start him in the opener. This time, until Nic Batum recovers from an elbow injury, is the best opportunity he’s had to show he’s more than a fringe rotation player.

2. Avery Bradley will be rough on the rookies

The Pistons acquired Bradley from Boston. Malik Monk or Dwayne Bacon has probably never been guarded by a better defender.

3. Drummond will win the rebounds -- narrowly

Andre Drummond will end up with more rebounds than Dwight Howard, but I don’t think this will be a blowout...and it better not be for the Hornets’ chances.

4. The rookies won’t be intimidated

Monk and Bacon will both play significant minutes in their first regular-season game. Neither has looked rattled by that prospect.

5. Hornets will wait until Friday for their first victory

Pistons 101, Hornets 98,

Hornets at Pistons

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.

TV/Radio: Fox Sports Southeast, WFNZ-610 AM

