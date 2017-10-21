Michael Kidd-Gilchrist returns to Charlotte Hornets, but when can he can contribute?

More Videos 1:15 At least a dozen Catawba Indian Nation residents displaced after apartment fire Pause 1:47 A love story 60+ years in the making 1:20 York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase 1:28 Rock Hill mayoral candidate announces endorsements 1:11 Body of female found below bridge alarms neighbors in 'quiet' Fort Mill area 2:05 Rock Hill man sentenced in shooting that attorneys claimed was 'love triangle' 2:53 Watch highlights from Nation Ford's last-second win over Northwestern 1:46 Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 3:58 Traffic and growth in Fort Mill lead topics for Town Council candidates 0:40 Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Charlotte Hornets forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist returns following absence Charlotte Hornets forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, a former Kentucky star, returned to practice Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, after a two-week absence following the death of his grandmother. Charlotte Hornets forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, a former Kentucky star, returned to practice Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, after a two-week absence following the death of his grandmother. Rick Bonnell rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com

