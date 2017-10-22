How the Charlotte Hornets still must adjust to Dwight Howard in the post

More Videos

At least a dozen Catawba Indian Nation residents displaced after apartment fire 1:15

At least a dozen Catawba Indian Nation residents displaced after apartment fire

Pause
A love story 60+ years in the making 1:47

A love story 60+ years in the making

'Hawks rule the night in Fort Mill middle school volleyball championships 1:46

'Hawks rule the night in Fort Mill middle school volleyball championships

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase 1:20

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase

Driver, 19, pleads guilty in York County wreck that left two dead, a third injured 1:38

Driver, 19, pleads guilty in York County wreck that left two dead, a third injured

Body of female found below bridge alarms neighbors in 'quiet' Fort Mill area 1:11

Body of female found below bridge alarms neighbors in 'quiet' Fort Mill area

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash 2:10

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 1:46

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

Traffic and growth in Fort Mill lead topics for Town Council candidates 3:58

Traffic and growth in Fort Mill lead topics for Town Council candidates

Charlotte couple reunited after 60+ years apart 3:43

Charlotte couple reunited after 60+ years apart

  • Charlotte Hornets' Dwight Howard still a big kid at heart

    Charlotte Hornets center Dwight Howard had to grow up early in the spotlight but still sees himself as a regular guy.

Charlotte Hornets center Dwight Howard had to grow up early in the spotlight but still sees himself as a regular guy. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Hornets center Dwight Howard had to grow up early in the spotlight but still sees himself as a regular guy. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Charlotte Hornets

How the Charlotte Hornets still must adjust to Dwight Howard in the post

By Rick Bonnell

rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com

October 22, 2017 2:02 PM

Dwight Howard is no dinosaur. His 20 points and 15 rebounds in Friday’s Charlotte Hornets victory over the Atlanta Hawks shouted that.

However, what Howard does on offense is of a prior NBA age. Big men these days – think Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns or New Orleans’ Anthony Davis – like to pull up from long range or go one-on-one off the dribble.

Howard, a future Hall-of-Famer in his 14th NBA season, is not that.

“He’s a true post-up center: Size, strength, skill,” said power forward Marvin Williams. “I’ve never played with anyone quite like Dwight.”

Most of the current Hornets haven’t. There is some similarity to center Al Jefferson, who played in Charlotte from 2013 through 2016, but that’s a superficial comparison. Jefferson played mostly below the rim and depended on a variety of fakes. Howard is bigger and more athletic and explosive.

In just two regular-season games (the Hornets are 1-1 entering Monday’s road game against the Milwaukee Bucks), we’ve seen the learning curve in adjusting to Howard, a 13-season veteran pointed toward the Hall of Fame. He is averaging 15 points, 15 rebounds and 1.5 blocks. However, he is also averaging 4.5 turnovers.

Howard, 31, is playing for his fifth NBA franchise. There has been a learning curve at each new stop, starting when the Orlando Magic drafted him No. 1 overall out of high school in 2004. He understands better than anyone that there will stumbles along the way.

“Most (big) guys, when they catch the ball at the top (of the key) or in pick-and-roll, they’re looking to get off the 3,” Howard said. “Back when I first came in, it was look first inside-out. It’s an adjustment – I get it.

“I talked to some of the guys (Friday) night: ‘There are going to be points when I’m frustrated, there are going to be times when you’re frustrated.’ We’ve just got to stay patient with each other – understand it’s a process and to play together.”

More Videos

At least a dozen Catawba Indian Nation residents displaced after apartment fire 1:15

At least a dozen Catawba Indian Nation residents displaced after apartment fire

Pause
A love story 60+ years in the making 1:47

A love story 60+ years in the making

'Hawks rule the night in Fort Mill middle school volleyball championships 1:46

'Hawks rule the night in Fort Mill middle school volleyball championships

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase 1:20

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase

Driver, 19, pleads guilty in York County wreck that left two dead, a third injured 1:38

Driver, 19, pleads guilty in York County wreck that left two dead, a third injured

Body of female found below bridge alarms neighbors in 'quiet' Fort Mill area 1:11

Body of female found below bridge alarms neighbors in 'quiet' Fort Mill area

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash 2:10

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 1:46

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

Traffic and growth in Fort Mill lead topics for Town Council candidates 3:58

Traffic and growth in Fort Mill lead topics for Town Council candidates

Charlotte couple reunited after 60+ years apart 3:43

Charlotte couple reunited after 60+ years apart

  • Hornets Dwight Howard plays key role in home opener win

    Charlotte Hornets center Dwight Howard scored 20 points off 8-of-11 shooting from the field and pulled down 15 rebounds against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017 at the Spectrum Center. The Hornets defeated the Hawks 109-91 in their home opener.

Hornets Dwight Howard plays key role in home opener win

Charlotte Hornets center Dwight Howard scored 20 points off 8-of-11 shooting from the field and pulled down 15 rebounds against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017 at the Spectrum Center. The Hornets defeated the Hawks 109-91 in their home opener.

Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Walker’s role

That probably falls on no one more than point guard Kemba Walker. A first-time All-Star last season, Walker is averaging 25 points, along with 6.5 assists and five rebounds. His facilitating and organizing responsibilities increased when shooting guard Nic Batum tore a ligament in his left elbow.

Walker needs to figure out how best to get the ball to Howard as deep in the lane as possible without overpassing and adding to the Hornets’ turnover problem (they committed 38 in the first two games).

“It’s a really big adjustment for me. I’ve never played with a guy like Dwight,” said Walker. “Me and Dwight, we communicate all the time to be on the same page.”

The bridge in all this is coach Steve Clifford. He spent five seasons in Orlando coaching Howard as a Magic assistant and another with Howard on the Los Angeles Lakers staff. Clifford’s presence was a factor in the Hornets’ comfort trading for Howard (from the Hawks) last June.

More Videos

At least a dozen Catawba Indian Nation residents displaced after apartment fire 1:15

At least a dozen Catawba Indian Nation residents displaced after apartment fire

Pause
A love story 60+ years in the making 1:47

A love story 60+ years in the making

'Hawks rule the night in Fort Mill middle school volleyball championships 1:46

'Hawks rule the night in Fort Mill middle school volleyball championships

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase 1:20

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase

Driver, 19, pleads guilty in York County wreck that left two dead, a third injured 1:38

Driver, 19, pleads guilty in York County wreck that left two dead, a third injured

Body of female found below bridge alarms neighbors in 'quiet' Fort Mill area 1:11

Body of female found below bridge alarms neighbors in 'quiet' Fort Mill area

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash 2:10

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 1:46

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

Traffic and growth in Fort Mill lead topics for Town Council candidates 3:58

Traffic and growth in Fort Mill lead topics for Town Council candidates

Charlotte couple reunited after 60+ years apart 3:43

Charlotte couple reunited after 60+ years apart

  • Charlotte Hornets' Dwight Howard impressed with his new city of Charlotte

    Howard wants to help bring on the court and off the court success to the city and set an example for the world.

Charlotte Hornets' Dwight Howard impressed with his new city of Charlotte

Howard wants to help bring on the court and off the court success to the city and set an example for the world.

David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Complicated

Clifford said Friday getting the best out of a true low-post scorer is a complicated undertaking.

“To me, it’s the hardest thing to do; and (Howard) knows this because we went through it in Orlando,” Clifford said. “It’s easy to look out there and he looks open. But then, when you watch the film and slow it down, it’s not always easy for (his teammates) to see it” in real time.

NBA offenses in general have morphed toward more pick-and-roll plays and fewer true feeds into the lane.

“The post-up game and being able to find guys inside, requires a lot more team coordination,” Clifford said. “You can teach pick-and-roll basketball – this guy is a good ballhandler, this guy is a good shooter, these three guys can shoot – in a day, with how smart these guys are. (Refining) the post-up game takes time.

“I remember it took about 30 games to get used to playing with Al (Jefferson) and that was a totally different (dynamic) than Dwight. The things Dwight can do, Al couldn’t begin to do because Al wasn’t as big. Al was outside (the paint). The post-up game takes much, much longer to get good at.”

The rewards, Clifford said, could be major.

“When you get the ball in the paint, it (facilitates) a quick shot. You don’t have to move. And you’re fouled more. It collapses the defense more, and (Howard will pass) it out.”

An adjustment, for sure, but worth the wait, Howard says:

“There are going to be some really good games and some really bad games. But if we stay together, we’ll be fine.”

More Videos

At least a dozen Catawba Indian Nation residents displaced after apartment fire 1:15

At least a dozen Catawba Indian Nation residents displaced after apartment fire

Pause
A love story 60+ years in the making 1:47

A love story 60+ years in the making

'Hawks rule the night in Fort Mill middle school volleyball championships 1:46

'Hawks rule the night in Fort Mill middle school volleyball championships

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase 1:20

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase

Driver, 19, pleads guilty in York County wreck that left two dead, a third injured 1:38

Driver, 19, pleads guilty in York County wreck that left two dead, a third injured

Body of female found below bridge alarms neighbors in 'quiet' Fort Mill area 1:11

Body of female found below bridge alarms neighbors in 'quiet' Fort Mill area

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash 2:10

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 1:46

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

Traffic and growth in Fort Mill lead topics for Town Council candidates 3:58

Traffic and growth in Fort Mill lead topics for Town Council candidates

Charlotte couple reunited after 60+ years apart 3:43

Charlotte couple reunited after 60+ years apart

  • Charlotte Hornets Dwight Howard: Calling him a bad teammate 'stupid'

    Charlotte Hornets center Dwight Howard calls speculation that he was a bad teammate in Atlanta “stupid.” The Hornets beat the Hawks 109-91 on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017.

Charlotte Hornets Dwight Howard: Calling him a bad teammate 'stupid'

Charlotte Hornets center Dwight Howard calls speculation that he was a bad teammate in Atlanta “stupid.” The Hornets beat the Hawks 109-91 on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017.

Rick Bonnell rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com

Rick Bonnell: 704-358-5129, @rick_bonnell

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

At least a dozen Catawba Indian Nation residents displaced after apartment fire 1:15

At least a dozen Catawba Indian Nation residents displaced after apartment fire

Pause
A love story 60+ years in the making 1:47

A love story 60+ years in the making

'Hawks rule the night in Fort Mill middle school volleyball championships 1:46

'Hawks rule the night in Fort Mill middle school volleyball championships

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase 1:20

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase

Driver, 19, pleads guilty in York County wreck that left two dead, a third injured 1:38

Driver, 19, pleads guilty in York County wreck that left two dead, a third injured

Body of female found below bridge alarms neighbors in 'quiet' Fort Mill area 1:11

Body of female found below bridge alarms neighbors in 'quiet' Fort Mill area

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash 2:10

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 1:46

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

Traffic and growth in Fort Mill lead topics for Town Council candidates 3:58

Traffic and growth in Fort Mill lead topics for Town Council candidates

Charlotte couple reunited after 60+ years apart 3:43

Charlotte couple reunited after 60+ years apart

  • At least a dozen Catawba Indian Nation residents displaced after apartment fire

    An apartment fire in the Green Earth development on the Catawba Indian Nation reservation displaced at least a dozen residents in five different apartments Friday night. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

At least a dozen Catawba Indian Nation residents displaced after apartment fire

View More Video