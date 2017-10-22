The Charlotte Hornets could have a miserable time trying to contain Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, who averaged over 38 points in his first three games this season.
The Charlotte Hornets could have a miserable time trying to contain Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, who averaged over 38 points in his first three games this season. Tom Lynn AP
The Charlotte Hornets could have a miserable time trying to contain Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, who averaged over 38 points in his first three games this season. Tom Lynn AP

Charlotte Hornets

Fearless predictions for Hornets-Bucks: Won’t be pretty against NBA scoring leader

By Rick Bonnell

rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com

October 22, 2017 2:23 PM

Five fearless predictions for Monday’s Charlotte Hornets game at Milwaukee:

1. The “Greek Freak” will roll once again.

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the NBA in scoring, averaging 38.3 points in his first three games this season. Minus Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, the Hornets have no particularly good option to match up with such size and skill.

More Videos

At least a dozen Catawba Indian Nation residents displaced after apartment fire 1:15

At least a dozen Catawba Indian Nation residents displaced after apartment fire

Pause
A love story 60+ years in the making 1:47

A love story 60+ years in the making

'Hawks rule the night in Fort Mill middle school volleyball championships 1:46

'Hawks rule the night in Fort Mill middle school volleyball championships

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase 1:20

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase

Driver, 19, pleads guilty in York County wreck that left two dead, a third injured 1:38

Driver, 19, pleads guilty in York County wreck that left two dead, a third injured

Body of female found below bridge alarms neighbors in 'quiet' Fort Mill area 1:11

Body of female found below bridge alarms neighbors in 'quiet' Fort Mill area

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash 2:10

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 1:46

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

Traffic and growth in Fort Mill lead topics for Town Council candidates 3:58

Traffic and growth in Fort Mill lead topics for Town Council candidates

Charlotte couple reunited after 60+ years apart 3:43

Charlotte couple reunited after 60+ years apart

  • Charlotte Hornets forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist returns following absence

    Charlotte Hornets forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, a former Kentucky star, returned to practice Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, after a two-week absence following the death of his grandmother.

Charlotte Hornets forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist returns following absence

Charlotte Hornets forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, a former Kentucky star, returned to practice Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, after a two-week absence following the death of his grandmother.

Rick Bonnell rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com

2. Cheaper by the dozen?

Hornets point guard Kemba Walker leads the NBA in free-throw attempts this season at 12.5 per game. Can’t see him getting to the line 13 times on the road in Milwaukee.

3. O’Bryant won’t be a big liability

Cody Zeller will again be out with a knee bruise. Johnny O’Bryant isn’t Zeller, but he’s played well from the start of training camp and has a nice scoring touch.

4. The jig is up

The Hornets won 11 of the previous 14 games with the Bucks, but have lost the last two. The Bucks look like the superior team.

More Videos

At least a dozen Catawba Indian Nation residents displaced after apartment fire 1:15

At least a dozen Catawba Indian Nation residents displaced after apartment fire

Pause
A love story 60+ years in the making 1:47

A love story 60+ years in the making

'Hawks rule the night in Fort Mill middle school volleyball championships 1:46

'Hawks rule the night in Fort Mill middle school volleyball championships

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase 1:20

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase

Driver, 19, pleads guilty in York County wreck that left two dead, a third injured 1:38

Driver, 19, pleads guilty in York County wreck that left two dead, a third injured

Body of female found below bridge alarms neighbors in 'quiet' Fort Mill area 1:11

Body of female found below bridge alarms neighbors in 'quiet' Fort Mill area

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash 2:10

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 1:46

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

Traffic and growth in Fort Mill lead topics for Town Council candidates 3:58

Traffic and growth in Fort Mill lead topics for Town Council candidates

Charlotte couple reunited after 60+ years apart 3:43

Charlotte couple reunited after 60+ years apart

  • Hornets Dwight Howard plays key role in home opener win

    Charlotte Hornets center Dwight Howard scored 20 points off 8-of-11 shooting from the field and pulled down 15 rebounds against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017 at the Spectrum Center. The Hornets defeated the Hawks 109-91 in their home opener.

Hornets Dwight Howard plays key role in home opener win

Charlotte Hornets center Dwight Howard scored 20 points off 8-of-11 shooting from the field and pulled down 15 rebounds against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017 at the Spectrum Center. The Hornets defeated the Hawks 109-91 in their home opener.

Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

5. Bucks 103, Hornets 94

Start of a tough week, with home games following against the Denver Nuggets and Houston Rockets.

Hornets at Bucks

Where:

Bradley Center, Milwaukee

When:

Monday, 8 p.m.

TV/Radio:

Fox Sports Southeast, WFNZ-AM 610.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

At least a dozen Catawba Indian Nation residents displaced after apartment fire 1:15

At least a dozen Catawba Indian Nation residents displaced after apartment fire

Pause
A love story 60+ years in the making 1:47

A love story 60+ years in the making

'Hawks rule the night in Fort Mill middle school volleyball championships 1:46

'Hawks rule the night in Fort Mill middle school volleyball championships

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase 1:20

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase

Driver, 19, pleads guilty in York County wreck that left two dead, a third injured 1:38

Driver, 19, pleads guilty in York County wreck that left two dead, a third injured

Body of female found below bridge alarms neighbors in 'quiet' Fort Mill area 1:11

Body of female found below bridge alarms neighbors in 'quiet' Fort Mill area

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash 2:10

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 1:46

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

Traffic and growth in Fort Mill lead topics for Town Council candidates 3:58

Traffic and growth in Fort Mill lead topics for Town Council candidates

Charlotte couple reunited after 60+ years apart 3:43

Charlotte couple reunited after 60+ years apart

  • At least a dozen Catawba Indian Nation residents displaced after apartment fire

    An apartment fire in the Green Earth development on the Catawba Indian Nation reservation displaced at least a dozen residents in five different apartments Friday night. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

At least a dozen Catawba Indian Nation residents displaced after apartment fire

View More Video