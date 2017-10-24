With center Cody Zeller injured, Charlotte Hornets power forward Johnny O'Bryant (8) has moved into the team’s rotation.
With center Cody Zeller injured, Charlotte Hornets power forward Johnny O'Bryant (8) has moved into the team’s rotation. Chuck Burton AP
With center Cody Zeller injured, Charlotte Hornets power forward Johnny O'Bryant (8) has moved into the team’s rotation. Chuck Burton AP

Charlotte Hornets

How Charlotte Hornets’ Johnny O’Bryant is making most of opportunity

By Rick Bonnell

rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com

October 24, 2017 5:23 PM

With Charlotte Hornets center Cody Zeller out indefinitely with a knee bruise, the team’s fifth big man, Johnny O’Bryant, has been pushed into the rotation.

Coach Steve Clifford wanted to play O’Bryant more in the preseason, and O’Bryant showed promise against the Milwaukee Bucks.

In 13 minutes in Monday’s road loss, O’Bryant totaled 14 points and four rebounds. He shot 4-of-7 from the field and 6-of-6 from the foul line.

Clifford liked what he saw from O’Bryant late last season, particularly his knack for scoring, including long-range shooting.

“He’s always been a scorer. In the (G-) League, he posted, he iso(lated) and he shot like 37 percent from 3,” Clifford said Friday.

“He’s a better passer than I ever realized. He’s becoming a better all-around player. Part of that is being around Marvin (Williams); they see Marvin plays every facet of the game.”

Bonnell: 704-358-5129: @rick_bonnell

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Pat Kelsey on what makes Winthrop senior Xavier Cooks a special player

    Winthrop’s senior men’s basketball standout Xavier Cooks has one final season in Rock Hill. Eagles coach Pat Kelsey talked Tuesday about what makes the Australian such a unique player.

Pat Kelsey on what makes Winthrop senior Xavier Cooks a special player

Pat Kelsey on what makes Winthrop senior Xavier Cooks a special player 1:55

Pat Kelsey on what makes Winthrop senior Xavier Cooks a special player
Bubba Pittman talks about Rock Hill football’s approach to Northwestern game 1:05

Bubba Pittman talks about Rock Hill football’s approach to Northwestern game
Fort Mill and Nation Ford get ready for rivalry game 3:21

Fort Mill and Nation Ford get ready for rivalry game

View More Video