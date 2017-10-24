Charlotte Hornets’ defense solid, but what about the offense?

Observations
▪ Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford has been happy with his team’s defense, not so much with the offense. The Hornets lead the NBA in points-per-shot defense at 1.07 points.
▪ The Hornets are fourth among 30 teams in field-goal percentage defense (42.4 percent) and fourth in rebound differential at 54.5 percent.
▪ On the other end, the Hornets are 28th in field-goal percentage at 41.8 percent.
▪ The Hornets under Clifford have finished each of four seasons committing the fewest turnovers in the league. Quite the contrary so far: They are 21st, averaging 17.3 turnovers per game.
