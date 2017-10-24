Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford has been pleased with the defense, but the offense needs work.
Charlotte Hornets’ defense solid, but what about the offense?

By Rick Bonnell

October 24, 2017 5:30 PM

▪ Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford has been happy with his team’s defense, not so much with the offense. The Hornets lead the NBA in points-per-shot defense at 1.07 points.

▪ The Hornets are fourth among 30 teams in field-goal percentage defense (42.4 percent) and fourth in rebound differential at 54.5 percent.

▪ On the other end, the Hornets are 28th in field-goal percentage at 41.8 percent.

▪ The Hornets under Clifford have finished each of four seasons committing the fewest turnovers in the league. Quite the contrary so far: They are 21st, averaging 17.3 turnovers per game.

