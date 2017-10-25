Charlotte Hornets updates: MKG’s status, Cody Zeller recovery, Dwight Howard’s foul shooting

More Videos 3:21 Fort Mill and Nation Ford get ready for rivalry game Pause 1:20 York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase 1:55 Pat Kelsey on what makes Winthrop senior Xavier Cooks a special player 1:11 Body of female found below bridge alarms neighbors in 'quiet' Fort Mill area 1:05 Bubba Pittman talks about Rock Hill football’s approach to Northwestern game 1:55 Are you as smart as a teenager? 1:55 NC man shows his copperhead bites 0:40 Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven 2:12 Children dressed as pirates, fairies and trolls have fun at Rock Hill museum Sunday 2:34 Fort Mill Town Council candidates share ideas about parking, recreation Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Charlotte Hornets Cody Zeller: Not much I can do about knee injury Charlotte Hornets forward/center Cody Zeller, one of four players who will miss Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets, discusses his knee bruise. Charlotte Hornets forward/center Cody Zeller, one of four players who will miss Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets, discusses his knee bruise. Rick Bonnell rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com

Charlotte Hornets forward/center Cody Zeller, one of four players who will miss Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets, discusses his knee bruise. Rick Bonnell rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com