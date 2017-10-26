Charlotte Hornets rookie guard Malik Monk, one of 27 Kentucky stars playing now in the NBA, made the most of his 25 minutes of play Wednesday.
Charlotte Hornets rookie guard Malik Monk, one of 27 Kentucky stars playing now in the NBA, made the most of his 25 minutes of play Wednesday. Jason E. Miczek AP
Charlotte Hornets rookie guard Malik Monk, one of 27 Kentucky stars playing now in the NBA, made the most of his 25 minutes of play Wednesday. Jason E. Miczek AP

Charlotte Hornets

Roy Williams & John Calipari came to see former stars as Hornets. Whose were better?

By Brendan Marks

bmarks@charlotteobserver.com

October 26, 2017 12:07 AM

Normally any basketball game with Roy Williams and John Calipari would be prime-time television, featured viewing between two of college basketball’s elite coaches.

But Wednesday night, Williams and Calipari weren’t doing any coaching – they were cheering.

Like thousands of others in attendance for the Charlotte Hornets’ 110-93 win over the Denver Nuggets, Williams and Calipari were there to watch from the stands. So they sat, on opposite sites of the court at the Spectrum Center, watching their former pupils battle it out.

“Before the game I was actually looking for my wife and I saw her and waved to her, and (Williams) said, ‘Hey, how are you going to ignore me?’” Marcus Paige, who saw his first minutes in an NBA uniform, said jokingly. “He just said he’s happy to be here ... and he’s always going to support his guys.”

Then before the contest actually started, both Calipari and Williams got close-ups on the Jumbotron. Calipari, first, got boos. Williams, second, got thunderous applause. As he did, he pointed jokingly across the court to the Kentucky coach as if to say, “What do you expect?”

And while Williams may have had the last laugh before the game, it was Calipari who left Wednesday night’s contest having seen more of his former players.

More Videos

Sheriff: woman murdered in North Carolina, dumped in York County 1:42

Sheriff: woman murdered in North Carolina, dumped in York County

Pause
York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase 1:20

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase

Rock Hill mayor candidates Gettys, Roddey debate city finances, other issues 3:25

Rock Hill mayor candidates Gettys, Roddey debate city finances, other issues

Fort Mill and Nation Ford get ready for rivalry game 3:21

Fort Mill and Nation Ford get ready for rivalry game

Neighbors shocked by stabbing death of Rock Hill woman 0:50

Neighbors shocked by stabbing death of Rock Hill woman

Rock Hill police spokesperson says officers are fine after 2-car crash 0:43

Rock Hill police spokesperson says officers are fine after 2-car crash

NC man shows his copperhead bites 1:55

NC man shows his copperhead bites

Body of female found below bridge alarms neighbors in 'quiet' Fort Mill area 1:11

Body of female found below bridge alarms neighbors in 'quiet' Fort Mill area

Watch: The Herald’s best HS football plays of the week 1:42

Watch: The Herald’s best HS football plays of the week

Pat Kelsey on what makes Winthrop senior Xavier Cooks a special player 1:55

Pat Kelsey on what makes Winthrop senior Xavier Cooks a special player

  • Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford on Michael Kidd-Gilchrist

    Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford on Michael Kidd-Gilchrist’s return versus Denver Nuggets.

Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford on Michael Kidd-Gilchrist

Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford on Michael Kidd-Gilchrist’s return versus Denver Nuggets.

Rick Bonnell rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com

Of course, part of that is how many former players each had in the game. In total, there were four former Kentucky players in Sunday’s game, two for each team – Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Malik Monk for the Hornets, Jamal Murray and Trey Lyles for the Nuggets. Compare that to just two former Tar Heels in Paige and Marvin Williams, both on the Hornets.

That follows the larger league trend too, where 27 Kentucky alumni suit up across the NBA compared to just 17 former UNC players.

But Wednesday’s game was all about the Kentucky alums from the get-go.

Kidd-Gilchrist, playing in his first game this season after missing the past few weeks due to personal matters, scored just two points in limited minutes. Coach Steve Clifford said before the game he would keep MKG on a minutes limit, and he held that up. Kidd-Gilchrist only played 10 minutes.

roywilliams
North Carolina head coach Roy Williams attended ACC basketball’s media day Wednesday afternoon, and then at night he watched his former players take the court as Charlotte Hornets.
Chuck Burton AP

Monk, though, one of Calipari’s latest stars to make it to the pros, had no such restrictions and made the most of his 25 minutes. Playing without Nic Batum, Michael Carter-Williams and Julyan Stone, all out with injuries, the Hornets turned to Monk to play some point guard, and he delivered with 17 points. He scored 12 in the first half alone as Charlotte built up a 23-point lead.

“I’d seen him, and he texted me before,” Monk said of having Calipari there. “When I was shooting around he came over and said what’s up and all that, and it was just good to see him.”

Otherwise, Murray was aggressive for the Nuggets, especially early, but without much success. He attacked the basket and found room to shoot too, but he ended the first half with just eight points on 4-of-12 shooting. He finished the night with 16, but mostly after the game was out of reach. Lyles also only played in the last two and a half minutes after the game was out of hand.

As for the former Tar Heels, there was less to remark on. Paige missed both of his shots in three garbage-time minutes (although they were his first professional minutes, which he said afterward was a huge milestone), and Marvin Williams played 21 minutes, going a very efficient 4-of-6 from the field. That included a sensational third-quarter bucket on a long bounce pass through everyone from Jeremy Lamb.

“Gave him a big hug ... I can’t express to you guys how much that means to me for him to make it down here,” Marvin Williams said of his former coach’s presence. “He comes to at least a home game every year since I’ve been in Charlotte.”

At the end of the game, Williams and Calipari said their goodbyes to their former stars and left to go back to their respective campuses.

And although Calipari got booed to start the game, he had a reason to smile leaving the arena after watching his former players.

More Videos

Sheriff: woman murdered in North Carolina, dumped in York County 1:42

Sheriff: woman murdered in North Carolina, dumped in York County

Pause
York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase 1:20

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase

Rock Hill mayor candidates Gettys, Roddey debate city finances, other issues 3:25

Rock Hill mayor candidates Gettys, Roddey debate city finances, other issues

Fort Mill and Nation Ford get ready for rivalry game 3:21

Fort Mill and Nation Ford get ready for rivalry game

Neighbors shocked by stabbing death of Rock Hill woman 0:50

Neighbors shocked by stabbing death of Rock Hill woman

Rock Hill police spokesperson says officers are fine after 2-car crash 0:43

Rock Hill police spokesperson says officers are fine after 2-car crash

NC man shows his copperhead bites 1:55

NC man shows his copperhead bites

Body of female found below bridge alarms neighbors in 'quiet' Fort Mill area 1:11

Body of female found below bridge alarms neighbors in 'quiet' Fort Mill area

Watch: The Herald’s best HS football plays of the week 1:42

Watch: The Herald’s best HS football plays of the week

Pat Kelsey on what makes Winthrop senior Xavier Cooks a special player 1:55

Pat Kelsey on what makes Winthrop senior Xavier Cooks a special player

  • Charlotte Hornets Cody Zeller: Not much I can do about knee injury

    Charlotte Hornets forward/center Cody Zeller, one of four players who will miss Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets, discusses his knee bruise.

Charlotte Hornets Cody Zeller: Not much I can do about knee injury

Charlotte Hornets forward/center Cody Zeller, one of four players who will miss Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets, discusses his knee bruise.

Rick Bonnell rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com

Brendan Marks: 704-358-5889, @brendanrmarks

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Sheriff: woman murdered in North Carolina, dumped in York County 1:42

Sheriff: woman murdered in North Carolina, dumped in York County

Pause
York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase 1:20

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase

Rock Hill mayor candidates Gettys, Roddey debate city finances, other issues 3:25

Rock Hill mayor candidates Gettys, Roddey debate city finances, other issues

Fort Mill and Nation Ford get ready for rivalry game 3:21

Fort Mill and Nation Ford get ready for rivalry game

Neighbors shocked by stabbing death of Rock Hill woman 0:50

Neighbors shocked by stabbing death of Rock Hill woman

Rock Hill police spokesperson says officers are fine after 2-car crash 0:43

Rock Hill police spokesperson says officers are fine after 2-car crash

NC man shows his copperhead bites 1:55

NC man shows his copperhead bites

Body of female found below bridge alarms neighbors in 'quiet' Fort Mill area 1:11

Body of female found below bridge alarms neighbors in 'quiet' Fort Mill area

Watch: The Herald’s best HS football plays of the week 1:42

Watch: The Herald’s best HS football plays of the week

Pat Kelsey on what makes Winthrop senior Xavier Cooks a special player 1:55

Pat Kelsey on what makes Winthrop senior Xavier Cooks a special player

  • Sheriff: woman murdered in North Carolina, dumped in York County

    York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said a missing pregnant woman whose body was discovered near the York and Lancaster county line, was murdered in North Carolina and dumped across the state line. Tolson said investigators were able to identify 23-year-old Natalie Nicholle Merrick by her unique tattoos. Merrick's long-time partner Mahmood Amjad Bhatti was arrested in Charlotte and charged in her death and the death of her unborn child.

Sheriff: woman murdered in North Carolina, dumped in York County

View More Video