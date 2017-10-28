Five fearless predictions: Will Hornets beat Magic before leaving for Memphis?

Five fearless predictions for Sunday’s Charlotte Hornets game against the Orlando Magic:
1. You won’t see a better collection of centers anytime soon
Dwight Howard and Cody Zeller for the Hornets. Nic Vucevic and Bismack Biyombo for the Magic. Big men galore.
2. Aaron Gordon will be a huge problem.
He’s a bit undersized for a power forward at 6-8, but he’s absurdly productive this season, averaging a 20-and-10 and shooting 58 percent from the field.
3. D.J. Augustin will play grudgelike
The former Charlotte Bobcat resented the team that drafted him pulling a qualifying offer years ago. He typically ups his game against the Hornets.
4. Pace will be a huge factor
The Magic is top five in a bunch of offensive categories. The Hornets can’t afford to play in Orlando’s wide-open style this season.
5. Hornets 105, Magic 100
The Hornets need this one before traveling to Memphis. The Magic had their fun, blowing out the San Antonio Spurs.
Magic at Hornets
Where:
Spectrum Center
When:
Sunday, 6 p.m.
TV/Radio:
Fox Sports Southeast /WFNZ 610-AM
Comments