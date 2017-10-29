Fearless predictions: Marc Gasol will be a handful, and then some, for Hornets

Five fearless predictions for Friday’s Charlotte Hornets game against the Memphis Grizzlies:
1. Dwight Howard will be outplayed, but narrowly
Marc Gasol already has three games of 25 or more points and 10 or more rebounds this season. Plus, he shoots 40 percent from 3-point range.
2. Jeremy Lamb will have a big night
Andrew Harrison starts at shooting guard for the Grizzlies.
3. Kemba Walker plays a ton of minutes
He’s matched against Mike Conley on the second game on back-to-back nights.
4. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist gets back to (roughly) normal minutes
He’s been back for a little more than a week, and has been worked back in gradually.
5. Grizzlies 99, Hornets 92
Bad sign when you’re on second game of a back-to-back and opponent is at home with a day off.
Hornets at Grizzlies
Where:
FedEx Forum
When:
Monday, 8 p.m.
TV/Radio:
Fox Sports Southeast /WFNZ 610-AM
Comments