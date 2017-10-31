Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) has rare perimeter skills for a player of his size, such as this behind-the-back pass he threw in a victory over the Charlotte Hornets in Milwaukee on Oct. 23.
Charlotte Hornets

Fearless predictions: Kemba Walker puts on a show at home, beats Bucks

By Rick Bonnell

rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com

October 31, 2017 1:29 PM

Five fearless predictions for Friday’s Charlotte Hornets game against the Milwaukee Bucks:

1. You’ll see a ton of free throws

The Hornets are good at minimizing fouls, but the last time these teams played (Oct. 23) they combined for 52 trips to the foul line.

2. MKG will have an exhausting night.

Based on the first game, Hornets coach Steve Clifford will likely start Marvin Williams guarding Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. But Michael Kidd-Gilchrist is an option, after he defended Memphis point guard Mike Conley so well Monday.

3. Cody Zeller with a heavier load

Center Zeller looked dramatically more active in Memphis, his second game back from a knee bruise. Right now, he’s the Hornets’ best non-starter, and the bench is a shaky proposition.

4. Superman returns to form

In Memphis, Dwight Howard had his first game as a Hornet without posting great stats. He’ll be back to double-double productivity at Spectrum Center.

5. Hornets 103, Bucks 100

Hornets point guard Kemba Walker has had back-to-back masterful games. Three in a row?

Bucks at Hornets

Where:

Spectrum Center

When:

Wednesday, 7 p.m.

TV/Radio:

Fox Sports Southeast /WFNZ 610-AM

