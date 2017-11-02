Fearless predictions: Nothing good happens to Hornets in San Antonio

Accused murderer, 22, argues in court he was victim in 2016 Rock Hill shooting

Keenan Miller, representing himself in a York County trial on charges of murder, three counts of attempted murder and two weapons charges in a 2016 Rock Hill shootout, testified Wednesday that the shootings were self-defense. Prosecutors argued that Miller was unprovoked and fired several times at three men in a car in broad daylight, wounding one of the men. Miller is charged with murder in the death of Jarrius Harding, 18, who died in the shootout.