Charlotte Hornets center Dwight Howard (12) is fouled by San Antonio Spurs center Pau Gasol (16) during the first half of Friday’s game at AT&T Center. Howard finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds, but he missed 10 of 20 free throws. Eric Gay AP

Charlotte Hornets

Jeremy Lamb has huge night, but Spurs roll past Hornets for 11th straight time anyway

By Rick Bonnell

November 03, 2017 11:33 PM

It will be at least another year before the Charlotte Hornets break this ugly streak in San Antonio.

The Spurs broke open a tight game with about six minutes left in the fourth quarter for a 108-101 victory at AT&T Center. This was the Hornets’ 11th consecutive loss in San Antonio.

The Spurs broke a four-game losing streak with this victory, improving to 5-4. San Antonio played again without superstar Kawhi Leonard (quad injury). The Spurs got a big game off the bench from Rudy Gay (20 points and six rebounds). The Spurs clinched this one with two 3-pointers late in the game by point guard Patty Mills.

The loss broke a three-game winning streak for the Hornets, who fell to 5-4. They play at the Minnesota Timberwolves Sunday.

Three who mattered

Jeremy Lamb: In his sixth NBA season, Lamb scored a career-high 27 points. He made 10-of-15 from the field and 3-of-3 from 3-point range. Lamb also had nine rebounds and six assists.

In his sixth NBA season, Charlotte Hornets guard Jeremy Lamb (3) scored a career-high 27 points in Friday’s game at San Antonio. Lamb also had nine rebounds and six assists.
Dwayne Bacon: The rookie scored a career-high 18 points, and grabbed seven rebounds.

Bryn Forbes: In his second Spurs season, Forbes scored 22 points, making three of five 3-point attempts.

Observations

▪  The Hornets played without starting small forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, who was away from the team with an excused personal absence. Kidd-Gilchrist was away from the Hornets for 12 days previously, following the death of his grandmother in New Jersey.

▪  Hornets center Dwight Howard finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds, but he missed 10 of 20 free throws.

▪  Point guard Michael Carter-Williams (sore knees) was cleared medically to play for the first time this season. However, Steve Clifford didn’t use him, as Carter-Williams works to regain game conditioning and timing with his new Charlotte teammates.

▪  Nic Batum, within weeks of returning from a torn ligament in his left elbow, is on this four-game road trip to practice on the Hornets’ off days in Minnesota, New York and Boston.

▪  Point guard Kemba Walker made just four of his 12 shots, finishing with 13 points.

Worth mentioning

▪  Lamb continued his nine-game streak of scoring 15 or more points this season.

▪  The Spurs played home games on back-to-back nights. They lost to the Golden State Warriors Thursday in a nationally-televised game.

▪  Howard had his seventh double-double in nine games as a Hornet.

San Antonio Spurs forward Rudy Gay, left, and Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker, right, scramble for a loose ball during the first half of Friday’s game. Walker made just four of his 12 shots, finishing with 13 points.
Report card

C OFFENSE: Poor shooting, particularly at the foul line (Howard, in particular).

C DEFENSE: You won’t win many allowing 47 percent shooting from the field on the road.

C COACHING: They were in this game until the last two minutes, but the bench (Malik Monk shot 1-of-5) struggled.

