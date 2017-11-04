Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) is one of the NBA’s more versatile big men.
Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) is one of the NBA’s more versatile big men. Jim Mone AP
Fearless predictions: Hornets’ Dwight Howard out of his comfort zone vs. KAT

By Rick Bonnell

rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com

November 04, 2017 4:30 PM

Five fearless predictions for Friday’s Charlotte Hornets game against the Minnesota Timberwolves:

1. Plenty of points for the Hornets

The Timberwolves have allowed an average of 113 points and 51 percent from the field. That must drive coach Tom Thibodeau nuts.

2. Hornets will give up a lot of 3s

The Wolves shoot 37 percent from the 3-point arc. The Hornets’ first priority is protecting the lane; sometimes their close-outs aren’t so great.

3. KAT will be trouble for Howard

Minnesota 7-footer Karl-Anthony Towns’ varied offensive skills likely means Hornets center Dwight Howard will be outside the lane on defense.

4. Monk will bounce back

Hornets rookie Malik Monk, the 11th overall pick, was bad Friday in San Antonio. He’s good at not letting one poor performance bleed into the next game.

5. Hornets 108, Wolves 103

Kemba Walker wasn’t good in San Antonio A hunch he’ll make up for that Sunday.

Hornets at Timberwolves

Where:

Target Center

When:

Sunday, 8 p.m.

TV/Radio:

Fox Sports Southeast /WFNZ 610-AM

