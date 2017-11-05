Charlotte Hornets small forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (14) is not with the team in Minneapolis for Sunday’s game, and there is not a timetable for his return.
Charlotte Hornets small forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (14) is not with the team in Minneapolis for Sunday’s game, and there is not a timetable for his return. Chuck Burton AP
Charlotte Hornets small forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (14) is not with the team in Minneapolis for Sunday’s game, and there is not a timetable for his return. Chuck Burton AP

Charlotte Hornets

When will Charlotte Hornets get back Michael Kidd-Gilchrist?

By Rick Bonnell

rbonnell@charlotteobserver

November 05, 2017 12:51 PM

MINNEAPOLIS

Charlotte Hornets small forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist will miss his second consecutive game Sunday, with an excused personal absence, and there is no timetable as to when he’ll return.

“He’s not with us today. We’ll know more (Monday). Really day-to-day and we’ll see how things progress,” Hornets coach Steve Clifford said at morning shootaround before Sunday night’s road game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

This is Kidd-Gilchrist’s second span this season away from the team. He missed 12 days starting in the preseason, following the death of his grandmother last month in New Jersey. The Hornets haven’t announced why Kidd-Gilchrist didn’t travel to San Antonio for Friday’s game against the Spurs, other than to say it is another excused absence. Presumably, this also relates to family issues related to the passing of Rev. Renee L. McCleary, 72, of Somervdale, N.J. Kidd-Gilchrist left the team in Miami the morning of Oct. 9.

Kidd-Gilchrist’s versatile defense would have been useful against the 6-3 Timberwolves, on a four-game winning streak. The Wolves have two dynamic scorers at the wing positions, in Andrew Wiggins (19.3 points per game) and Jimmy Butler (17.3).

With Kidd-Gilchrist out and Nic Batum still recovering from a left elbow injury, the Hornets will again start rookie Dwayne Bacon at small forward Sunday, along with Jeremy Lamb at shooting guard.

Bonnell: 704-358-5129: @rick_bonnell

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New mayor: 'Rock Hill in the next 10 years will be amazing'

    Rock Hill's newly elected mayor John Gettys will take office in January. Gettys spoke with a Herald reporter about his goals for increasing literacy and living wages, and what he believes is Rock Hill's future trajectory.

New mayor: 'Rock Hill in the next 10 years will be amazing'

New mayor: 'Rock Hill in the next 10 years will be amazing' 3:12

New mayor: 'Rock Hill in the next 10 years will be amazing'
Rock Hill family honors loved one, brings awareness to poor choices 2:26

Rock Hill family honors loved one, brings awareness to poor choices
Thanks to one Fort Mill church, some local kids will have sweet dreams 2:57

Thanks to one Fort Mill church, some local kids will have sweet dreams

View More Video