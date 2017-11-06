With Carmelo Anthony traded to Oklahoma City, Kristaps Porzingis (6) is now the centerpiece of the New York Knicks, who play the Charlotte Hornets Tuesday at Madison Square Garden.
Charlotte Hornets

Fearless predictions: Kristaps Porzingis’ Knicks will be trouble in Big Apple for the Hornets

By Rick Bonnell

rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com

November 06, 2017 5:34 PM

Five fearless predictions for Tuesday’s Charlotte Hornets game against the New York Knicks.

1. The Knicks will play free and easy

The Carmelo Anthony trade allowed this team to take a deep breath and move forward. They’re playing that way.

2. Kemba Walker breaks out of his minislump

He is 8-of-27 from the field in his past two games. Playing in hometown New York so often brings out the best in this All-Star guard.

3. Cody Zeller on the rise

He just missed a double-double in Minnesota with 16 points and nine rebounds. They need him to be a super sub.

4. Porzingis is all that

Much like Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns, Kristaps Porzingis is a big man with guard skills. Buckle up, Marvin Williams.

5. Knicks 105, Hornets 98

A real danger that the lacking defense Sunday bleeds into this one.

Bonnell: 704-358-5129: @rick_bonnell

Hornets at Knicks

Where:

Madison Square Garden

When:

Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

TV/Radio:

Fox Sports Southeast /WFNZ 610-AM

  Comments  

