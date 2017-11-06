No Michael Kidd-Gilchrist at Hornets practice Monday; he won’t play versus Knicks

Small forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist will miss his sixth of 11 regular-season games when the Charlotte Hornets play the New York Knicks Tuesday at Madison Square Garden.
Kidd-Gilchrist was not at practice Monday in Manhattan, after not traveling with the Hornets to San Antonio Thursday for the start of a four-game road trip. The Hornets have not disclosed why Kidd-Gilchrist is away, other than to say it’s an excused personal absence.
Kidd-Gilchrist previously was away from the team 12 days this fall, following the death of his grandmother in New Jersey.
“He won’t play tomorrow (since) he’s not here today,” coach Steve Clifford said at practice in Manhattan Monday afternoon. “We’ll find out Wednesday or Thursday where we are for Friday,” when the Hornets complete the road trip against the Boston Celtics.
Never miss a local story.
Kidd-Gilchrist returned to play four games, then started the home game Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks, only to leave for the locker room after seven minutes with what was described as an illness.
In Kidd-Gilchrist’s absence, the Hornets have been starting rookie second-round pick Dwayne Bacon. Forward Treveon Graham has gotten increased minutes off the bench when Kidd-Gilchrist hasn’t played.
Comments