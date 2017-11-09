Fearless predictions: Celtics’ defense big trouble for Hornets Friday

Five fearless predictions for Friday’s Charlotte Hornets game against Boston Celtics:
1. Trying to outscore the Celtics will fail miserably
The Hornets have strayed from great defense lately. The Celtics are first in the NBA in defensive efficiency, allowing 94.8 points per 100 possessions.
2. Dwight Howard caught a break
Celtics big man Al Horford is in concussion protocol. He has the 3-point range to pull Howard out of the lane, where he does his best work as a rim protector/rebounder.
3. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist must bring it
Hornets forward missed the first three games of this road trip, with an another excused personal absence. They might need him to guard Kyrie Irving.
4. Irving less a scorer, more a playmaker
Irving, traded to the Celtics in a blockbuster deal, has distributed the ball more than he did in Cleveland playing with LeBron James.
5. Celtics 105, Hornets 97
Celtics have won 10 in a row. Even with injuries, they are formidable at home.
Hornets at Celtics
Where:
TD Garden
When:
Friday, 7:30 p.m.
TV/Radio:
Fox Sports Southeast /WFNZ 610-AM
