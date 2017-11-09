Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving (right) pushed for a trade off the reigning Eastern Conference champion Cleveland Cavaliers.
Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving (right) pushed for a trade off the reigning Eastern Conference champion Cleveland Cavaliers. Willie J. Allen Jr. AP
Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving (right) pushed for a trade off the reigning Eastern Conference champion Cleveland Cavaliers. Willie J. Allen Jr. AP

Charlotte Hornets

Fearless predictions: Celtics’ defense big trouble for Hornets Friday

By Rick Bonnell

rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com

November 09, 2017 11:24 AM

Five fearless predictions for Friday’s Charlotte Hornets game against Boston Celtics:

1. Trying to outscore the Celtics will fail miserably

The Hornets have strayed from great defense lately. The Celtics are first in the NBA in defensive efficiency, allowing 94.8 points per 100 possessions.

2. Dwight Howard caught a break

Celtics big man Al Horford is in concussion protocol. He has the 3-point range to pull Howard out of the lane, where he does his best work as a rim protector/rebounder.

3. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist must bring it

Hornets forward missed the first three games of this road trip, with an another excused personal absence. They might need him to guard Kyrie Irving.

4. Irving less a scorer, more a playmaker

Irving, traded to the Celtics in a blockbuster deal, has distributed the ball more than he did in Cleveland playing with LeBron James.

5. Celtics 105, Hornets 97

Celtics have won 10 in a row. Even with injuries, they are formidable at home.

Hornets at Celtics

Where:

TD Garden

When:

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

TV/Radio:

Fox Sports Southeast /WFNZ 610-AM

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch: South Pointe football stars receive Army All-American jerseys

    South Pointe football standouts Derion Kendrick and B.T. Potter talk about being selected to the 2018 Army All-American all-star football game. On Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, The duo received their game jerseys.

Watch: South Pointe football stars receive Army All-American jerseys

Watch: South Pointe football stars receive Army All-American jerseys 1:44

Watch: South Pointe football stars receive Army All-American jerseys
New 'legacy' project displays history of Rock Hill Celriver plant 1:43

New 'legacy' project displays history of Rock Hill Celriver plant

Watch: South Pointe’s Matthew Binford selected to Army All-American marching band 0:56

Watch: South Pointe’s Matthew Binford selected to Army All-American marching band

View More Video