Charlotte Hornets guard Nicolas Batum (5) tore a ligament in his left elbow Oct. 4. He fully practiced Sunday, and might be cleared to play Wednesday versus the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Charlotte Hornets guard Nicolas Batum (5) tore a ligament in his left elbow Oct. 4. He fully practiced Sunday, and might be cleared to play Wednesday versus the Cleveland Cavaliers. Carlos Osorio AP
Charlotte Hornets guard Nicolas Batum (5) tore a ligament in his left elbow Oct. 4. He fully practiced Sunday, and might be cleared to play Wednesday versus the Cleveland Cavaliers. Carlos Osorio AP

Charlotte Hornets

How did Charlotte Hornets guard Nic Batum do in his 1st full scrimmage back?

By Rick Bonnell

rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com

November 12, 2017 3:29 PM

Nic Batum has yet to play a regular-season game this season, but Sunday his Charlotte Hornets teammates got a long look at what they’ve missed.

For the first time since tearing a ligament in his left elbow Oct. 4, Batum went full-court 5-on-5 scrimmage in practice. All went well, and if there is no setback, shooting guard Batum should play in Wednesday’s nationally televised home game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“There were a lot of smiles out there, to see him back in a uniform,” forward Marvin Williams said. “I bet he got an assist to everybody he played with today. There were a couple of times when he hit me wide-open and I wasn’t expecting the ball.

“He kind of whispered to me on the way back (up the court), ‘Have your antenna out.’”

Batum is a key element in the Hornets’ ball-movement. Last season he averaged 15.1 points, 5.9 assists and 6.2 rebounds. He takes some playmaking responsibility off point guard Kemba Walker.

The bigger test for Batum’s elbow will come at Monday’s practice. Coach Steve Clifford plans to scrimmage at least a quarter (12 or more minutes), with referees.

Batum2
Charlotte Hornet Nic Batum (right) practiced fully Sunday, and might play Wednesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He’s most focused on learning new teammate Dwight Howard’s (center) game.
Chuck Burton AP

If Batum plays Wednesday, he would be back at the minimum of the six to eight weeks the team projected as his recovery time, once a Dallas specialist confirmed surgery wasn’t necessary. Batum practiced with tape wrapped around his left arm Sunday, and said that’s how his arm would be protected once he starts playing.

Clifford commended Batum for his conditioning while not playing, but Batum was reminded Sunday nothing replicates game shape.

“The first five minutes were pretty good, and then I thought, ‘Ah,’ and was catching my breath,” Batum said.

Batum has thought a lot about what he can add, particularly in feeding new teammate Dwight Howard.

“That’s the guy I watch the most during the games. I’ve played with the other (core) guys for two years,” Batum said. “I only played half a (preseason) game with Dwight, so I’m trying to get to know him more on the court.”

Bonnell: 704-358-5129; Twitter: @rick_bonnell

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • U.S. Army soldier helps Oakridge Middle celebrate veterans at Clover school

    The day before Veteran's Day, Benjamin Ingold and his father, Staff Sargent Ingold, raised the flag Oakridge Middle School in the Clover school district.

U.S. Army soldier helps Oakridge Middle celebrate veterans at Clover school

U.S. Army soldier helps Oakridge Middle celebrate veterans at Clover school 1:08

U.S. Army soldier helps Oakridge Middle celebrate veterans at Clover school
Cadets in Fort Mill show their appreciation for veterans 1:03

Cadets in Fort Mill show their appreciation for veterans
Children, volunteers say 'thank you' at 'Gratitude' party in Rock Hill 1:27

Children, volunteers say 'thank you' at 'Gratitude' party in Rock Hill

View More Video