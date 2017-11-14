LeBron James (left) has an even bigger burden with the Cleveland Cavaliers this season, with Kyrie Irving gone and Tristan Thompson and Isaiah Thomas injured.
LeBron James (left) has an even bigger burden with the Cleveland Cavaliers this season, with Kyrie Irving gone and Tristan Thompson and Isaiah Thomas injured. Andres Kudacki AP
LeBron James (left) has an even bigger burden with the Cleveland Cavaliers this season, with Kyrie Irving gone and Tristan Thompson and Isaiah Thomas injured. Andres Kudacki AP

Charlotte Hornets

Fearless predictions: A big night for Dwight Howard

By Rick Bonnell

rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com

November 14, 2017 3:31 PM

Five fearless predictions for Wednesday’s Charlotte Hornets game against the Cleveland Cavaliers

1. Dwight Howard puts up big numbers

With Tristan Thompson hurt, the Cavs don’t have a logical big man to match up with a true center. Howard makes amends for a bad night in Boston.

2. If Nic Batum plays, it won’t be for very long

Batum hopes to make his return from a torn elbow ligament Wednesday. He’s worked hard at maintaining conditioning, but no way to duplicate game shape.

3. Best point guard on the floor is a forward

LeBron James always was the Cavs’ primary playmaker. His impact that way is all the more important with Isaiah Thomas out and Derrick Rose dealing with a sprained ankle.

4. Practice will make something closer to perfect

The Hornets were awful defensively for most of the four-game road trip. Three days of practice hopefully tightened that up.

5. Hornets 110, Cavs 105

Hornets finally look close to a complete roster in this one.

Cavs at Hornets

Where/when: Spectrum Center, 8 p.m.

TV/Radio: ESPN/WFNZ 610-AM

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Rock Hill mayor: Recent fatal shooting was ‘tipping point’ for concerned downtown residents

    Rock Hill, South Carolina residents packed into City Hall Monday evening to express their concern for safety in the downtown district. Owners of downtown restaurants and businesses told the City Council they were worried about their customers after a fatal shooting took place Nov. 6 outside an emergency assistance center on East White Street. Rock Hill Mayor Doug Echols offered these comments on the outcry.

Rock Hill mayor: Recent fatal shooting was ‘tipping point’ for concerned downtown residents

Rock Hill mayor: Recent fatal shooting was ‘tipping point’ for concerned downtown residents 3:09

Rock Hill mayor: Recent fatal shooting was ‘tipping point’ for concerned downtown residents
City manager lauded for ‘tremendous’ service to Rock Hill over past 7 years 1:37

City manager lauded for ‘tremendous’ service to Rock Hill over past 7 years
Panthers Cam Newton on postgame music, Auburn and the hat 1:50

Panthers Cam Newton on postgame music, Auburn and the hat

View More Video