Fearless predictions: A big night for Dwight Howard

Five fearless predictions for Wednesday’s Charlotte Hornets game against the Cleveland Cavaliers
1. Dwight Howard puts up big numbers
With Tristan Thompson hurt, the Cavs don’t have a logical big man to match up with a true center. Howard makes amends for a bad night in Boston.
2. If Nic Batum plays, it won’t be for very long
Batum hopes to make his return from a torn elbow ligament Wednesday. He’s worked hard at maintaining conditioning, but no way to duplicate game shape.
3. Best point guard on the floor is a forward
LeBron James always was the Cavs’ primary playmaker. His impact that way is all the more important with Isaiah Thomas out and Derrick Rose dealing with a sprained ankle.
4. Practice will make something closer to perfect
The Hornets were awful defensively for most of the four-game road trip. Three days of practice hopefully tightened that up.
5. Hornets 110, Cavs 105
Hornets finally look close to a complete roster in this one.
Cavs at Hornets
Where/when: Spectrum Center, 8 p.m.
TV/Radio: ESPN/WFNZ 610-AM
