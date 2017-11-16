Gallery: Cleveland Cavaliers 115, Charlotte Hornets 107

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lebron James smiles while looking to pass to a teammate during second half action against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. The Cavaliers defeated the Hornets 115-107.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Hornets forward Marvin Williams, right, fights his way into the lane for a shot against Cleveland Cavaliers forward/center Kevin Love left, during first half action on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC.
Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Jeremy Lamb, right, falls backward to avoid the outstretched arm of Cleveland Cavaliers forward/center Channing Frye, left, on a shot during second quarter action on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC.
Charlotte Hornets center Dwight Howard, center, battles to maintain control of the ball in the lane against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Jae Crowder, left, during first half action on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC.
Charlotte Hornets center Dwight Howard teases teammate Jeremy Lamb after Lamb sank a falling away banked shot against the Cleveland Cavaliers during first half action on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC.
Charlotte Hornets guard Nicolas Batum, left, drives to the basket for a dunk against Cleveland Cavaliers forward/center Kevin Love, right, during first half action on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC.
Charlotte Hornets forward Marvin Williams, center, drives to the basket for a shot over Cleveland Cavaliers forward/center Kevin Love, left, during first half action on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC.
Charlotte Hornets center Dwight Howard, right, looks surprised as he turns to release a shot over Cleveland Cavaliers forward Jae Crowder, left, during first half action on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lebron James cocks the ball back as he prepares to throw down a one-handed dunk against the Charlotte Hornets during fourth quarter action on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. The Cavaliers defeated the Hornets 115-107.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lebron James throws down a one-handed dunk against the Charlotte Hornets during fourth quarter action on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. The Cavaliers defeated the Hornets 115-107.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lebron James drives around Charlotte Hornets center Dwight Howard to the basket during fourth quarter action on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. The Cavaliers defeated the Hornets 115-107.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward/center Kevin Love, center, passes the ball off to a teammate between Charlotte Hornets guard Nicolas Batum, left and forward Marvin Williams, right, during fourth quarter action on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. The Cavaliers defeated the Hornets 115-107.
Charlotte Hornets center Dwight Howard, right, talks with his teammates during a time out against the Cleveland Cavaliers during fourth quarter action on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. The Cavaliers defeated the Hornets 115-107.
Charlotte Hornets center Dwight Howard, right, sinks a reverse layup against the Cleveland Cavaliers during fourth quarter action on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. The Cavaliers defeated the Hornets 115-107.
Cleveland Cavaliers guard/forward Kyle Korver reacts to a teammates play against the Charlotte Hornets during second half action on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. The Cavaliers defeated the Hornets 115-107.
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dwayne Wade throws down a two-handed dunk off a pass from teammate Lebron James during second half action against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. The Cavaliers defeated the Hornets 115-107.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Jeff Green, right, releases a running one-handed shot over Charlotte Hornets forward Frank Kaminsky, left, during second half action on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. The Cavaliers defeated the Hornets 115-107.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lebron James reacts to being called for a foul as Charlotte Hornets forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, left, looks back at the call during second half action on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. The Cavaliers defeated the Hornets 115-107.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lebron James directs his teammates during second half action against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. The Cavaliers defeated the Hornets 115-107.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lebron James, left, releases a one-handed shot over the outstretched arm of Charlotte Hornets center Cody Zeller, right, on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. The Cavaliers defeated the Hornets 115-107.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lebron James, left, drives to the basket against Charlotte Hornets center Cody Zeller, right, on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. The Cavaliers defeated the Hornets 115-107.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lebron James, right, tries to get a hand on a loose ball as Charlotte Hornets guard Nicolas Batum attempts to stop James during second half action on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. The Cavaliers defeated the Hornets 115-107.
Charlotte Hornets center Dwight Howard talks to an official about being fouled by a Cleveland Cavaliers defender during second half action on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. The Cavaliers defeated the Hornets 115-107.
