Fearless predictions: DeAndre Jordan will be a load, but Hornets must exploit home games

Five fearless predictions for Friday’s Charlotte Hornets game against the Los Angeles Clippers:
1. Howard in for a major challenge
Dwight Howard is typically the bigger, more physical center in most NBA matchups. DeAndre Jordan, third in thea NBA in rebounding, is of comparable size and a younger model.
2. Austin Rivers will cause some havoc
Now the Clippers’ starting point guard, Rivers (son of coach Doc Rivers and a former Duke star) averages nearly two steals per game this season.
3. Kaminsky better buckle up
Hornets backup power forward Frank Kaminsky got used by LeBron James on a put-back basket Wednesday. The Clippers’ Blake Griffin is as rugged and always aggressive.
4. Batum might be hurting
This is the second game on back-to-back nights. That will be a challenge for Nic Batum, as he returns to game shape after six weeks of relative inactivity with a torn ligament in his left elbow.
5. Hornets 106, Clippers 100
The Hornets have to take advantage of this slew of upcoming home games.
Clippers at Hornets
Where:
Spectrum Center
When:
Saturday, 7 p.m.
TV/Radio:
Fox Sports Southeast /WFNZ 610-AM
