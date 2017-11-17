Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin (32) has always been a bullish presence in the lane as a scorer, and now his impact is more important with Chris Paul’s departure for the Houston Rockets.
Charlotte Hornets

Fearless predictions: DeAndre Jordan will be a load, but Hornets must exploit home games

By Rick Bonnell

rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com

November 17, 2017 04:27 PM

Five fearless predictions for Friday’s Charlotte Hornets game against the Los Angeles Clippers:

1. Howard in for a major challenge

Dwight Howard is typically the bigger, more physical center in most NBA matchups. DeAndre Jordan, third in thea NBA in rebounding, is of comparable size and a younger model.

2. Austin Rivers will cause some havoc

Now the Clippers’ starting point guard, Rivers (son of coach Doc Rivers and a former Duke star) averages nearly two steals per game this season.

3. Kaminsky better buckle up

Hornets backup power forward Frank Kaminsky got used by LeBron James on a put-back basket Wednesday. The Clippers’ Blake Griffin is as rugged and always aggressive.

4. Batum might be hurting

This is the second game on back-to-back nights. That will be a challenge for Nic Batum, as he returns to game shape after six weeks of relative inactivity with a torn ligament in his left elbow.

5. Hornets 106, Clippers 100

The Hornets have to take advantage of this slew of upcoming home games.

Clippers at Hornets

Where:

Spectrum Center

When:

Saturday, 7 p.m.

TV/Radio:

Fox Sports Southeast /WFNZ 610-AM

