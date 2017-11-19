Fearless predictions: Timberwolves have too many answers

Five fearless predictions for Friday’s Charlotte Hornets game against the Minnesota Timberwolves:
1. These aren’t kids anymore
Last season the Timberwolves were talented, but they were fragile with leads for their inexperience. Adding veterans Jimmy Butler and Jeff Teague makes a big difference.
2. KAT is all that
Karl-Anthony Towns is a center who makes 37 percent of his 3-point attempts. Marvin Williams figures to have primary defensive responsibility for him.
3. Kemba, the incredible
Remember when Kemba Walker’s weakness was his shooting range? He’s 11-of-18 from 3-point range in his last two games.
4. Double trouble
Andrew Wiggins and Butler form one of the best wing-player combinations in the NBA. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist gets one, Nic Batum will have a challenge defensively with the other.
5. Timberwolves 110, Hornets 100
The Hornets are still finding themselves defensively and Minnesota has too many scorers.
Timberwolves at Hornets
Where:
Spectrum Center
When:
Monday, 7 p.m.
TV/Radio:
Fox Sports Southeast /WFNZ 610-AM
