Charlotte Hornets

Fearless predictions: Timberwolves have too many answers

By Rick Bonnell

rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com

November 19, 2017 02:11 PM

Five fearless predictions for Friday’s Charlotte Hornets game against the Minnesota Timberwolves:

1. These aren’t kids anymore

Last season the Timberwolves were talented, but they were fragile with leads for their inexperience. Adding veterans Jimmy Butler and Jeff Teague makes a big difference.

2. KAT is all that

Karl-Anthony Towns is a center who makes 37 percent of his 3-point attempts. Marvin Williams figures to have primary defensive responsibility for him.

3. Kemba, the incredible

Remember when Kemba Walker’s weakness was his shooting range? He’s 11-of-18 from 3-point range in his last two games.

4. Double trouble

Andrew Wiggins and Butler form one of the best wing-player combinations in the NBA. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist gets one, Nic Batum will have a challenge defensively with the other.

5. Timberwolves 110, Hornets 100

The Hornets are still finding themselves defensively and Minnesota has too many scorers.

Timberwolves at Hornets

Where:

Spectrum Center

When:

Monday, 7 p.m.

TV/Radio:

Fox Sports Southeast /WFNZ 610-AM

