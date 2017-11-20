Charlotte Hornets' Dwight Howard (12) and Minnesota Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins (22) battle for a rebound Monday at Spectrum Center.
Charlotte Hornets' Dwight Howard (12) and Minnesota Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins (22) battle for a rebound Monday at Spectrum Center. Chuck Burton AP
Charlotte Hornets

How big night for center Dwight Howard lifts Hornets over T-Wolves

By Rick Bonnell

rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com

November 20, 2017 09:46 PM

Hack-a-Howard failed.

Down double-digits, Minnesota Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau decided to keep sending Charlotte Hornets center Dwight Howard to the foul line. Considering Howard is a 40 percent foul shooter this season, it was a reasonable strategy. It just didn’t work in a 118-102 Hornets victory at Spectrum Center.

Howard had his first game of at least 20 points and 20 rebounds as a Hornet (25 points and 20 boards). He made 9-of-14 from the line as the Hornets improved to 7-9. This was the first 20-20 game by a Hornet since Al Jefferson assembled one in 2013.

Frank Kaminsky had a big night off the bench with a season-high 24 points. The Timberwolves (10-7) got 18 points and 12 rebounds from Karl-Anthony Towns. Jamal Crawford scored 19 points off the bench for Minnesota..

Three who mattered

Howard: He did a great job on the offensive boards

Kaminsky: He needed this game after shooting 1-of-9 against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Towns: He bounced back from a slow start to put up All-Star stats.

Observations

▪  Two rotation players -- Marvin Williams and Jeremy Lamb -- played with injuries. Williams suffered a quad contusion in the victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. Lamb left that game in the second half with a tight hamstring.

▪  Howard has been assessed five technical fouls this season. If he reaches 16 this season, he would be suspended a game under NBA rules. The only player with more technicals through Sunday’s games was Atlanta’s Kent Bazemore with six.

▪  Hornets coach Steve Clifford was assessed a technical in the second quarter.

▪  Howard had a near double-double at halftime (13 points and eight rebounds), constantly attacking the rim against Minnesota’s Towns.

▪  Kaminsky, who struggled greatly Saturday against the Los Angeles Clippers (1-of-9), had 12 first-half points on 4-of-7 shooting.

Worth mentioning

▪  Hornets rookie Malik Monk didn’t enter the game until it was decided late in the fourth quarter.

▪  The Hornets committed 11 first-half turnovers. They entered this game averaging the fewest turnovers in the NBA at 13.3 per game.

▪  Howard was charged with a flagrant foul on an offensive possession, in a tangle with Towns.

Report card

B- OFFENSE: They shot well, but committed excessive turnovers (17).

B DEFENSE: Michael Kidd-Gilchrist didn’t play in the first game against the Timberwolves. Big difference in dealing with Minnesota’s wing players.

B COACHING: They beat the team that crushed them a couple of weeks ago.

Rick Bonnell: 704-358-5129, @rick_bonnell

HORNETS 118, TIMBERWOLVES 102

Minnesota

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Gibson

29:17

0-4

1-2

6

2

5

1

Wiggins

35:53

5-14

1-2

1

2

3

11

Towns

30:02

5-10

8-9

12

2

5

18

Butler

32:58

6-15

1-1

7

0

2

14

Teague

34:55

7-18

3-4

2

2

2

18

Crawford

18:11

6-12

6-6

2

2

1

19

Dieng

16:51

2-3

2-2

2

0

1

7

Bjelica

15:32

3-4

0-0

3

0

2

7

Muhammad

12:07

2-6

0-0

3

0

0

5

Jones

10:53

1-3

0-0

0

3

1

2

Georges-Hunt

1:07

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Aldrich

1:07

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Brooks

1:07

0-1

0-0

0

0

0

0

Totals

240:00

37-90

22-26

38

13

22

102

Percentages: FG .411, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 6-27, .222 (Bjelica 1-1, Dieng 1-2, Muhammad 1-3, Butler 1-4, Teague 1-4, Crawford 1-5, Brooks 0-1, Jones 0-1, Towns 0-3, Wiggins 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 10 (11 PTS). Blocked Shots: 6 (Teague 3, Bjelica, Gibson, Towns). Turnovers: 10 (Wiggins 3, Gibson 2, Teague 2, Butler, Crawford, Towns). Steals: 8 (Teague 3, Butler, Gibson, Jones, Muhammad, Wiggins). Technical Fouls: coach Tom Thibodeau, 00:58 third.

Charlotte

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Kidd-Gilchrist

32:17

4-12

0-0

3

1

3

8

Williams

25:23

0-5

2-2

2

3

1

2

Howard

30:02

8-10

9-14

20

0

3

25

Batum

28:45

6-12

2-2

4

2

1

17

Walker

33:46

4-12

4-4

4

3

1

14

Kaminsky

21:38

9-15

2-2

3

3

1

24

Lamb

20:59

6-9

3-3

5

3

2

16

Zeller

17:58

4-5

1-2

4

2

1

10

Carter-Williams

14:14

1-2

0-0

3

4

4

2

Bacon

13:51

0-3

0-0

4

1

1

0

Monk

1:07

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Totals

240:00

42-85

23-29

52

22

18

118

Percentages: FG .494, FT .793. 3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Kaminsky 4-5, Batum 3-5, Walker 2-5, Zeller 1-1, Lamb 1-4, Bacon 0-1, Carter-Williams 0-1, Howard 0-1, Williams 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 17 (16 PTS). Blocked Shots: 7 (Howard 4, Kidd-Gilchrist 2, Walker). Turnovers: 17 (Howard 5, Walker 3, Kidd-Gilchrist 2, Zeller 2, Batum, Carter-Williams, Kaminsky, Lamb, Williams). Steals: 5 (Batum 2, Carter-Williams, Lamb, Walker). Technical Fouls: coach Steve Clifford, 10:52 second.

Minnesota

24

28

28

22

102

Charlotte

26

29

29

34

118

Att.—15,978 (19,077). T—2:14.

Officials—Curtis Blair, Bennie Adams, James Williams

  Comments  

