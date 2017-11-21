Fearless predictions: Wizards’ backcourt a high bar to clear

Five fearless predictions for Wednesday’s Charlotte Hornets game against the Washington Wizards:
1. Another big night for Dwight Howard on put-backs
The Wizards give up a lot of offensive rebounds (10.6 per game). That’s an invitation for Howard, who totaled six offensive rebounds against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday.
2. Backcourt misery
John Wall and Bradley Beal might not be the Warriors’ Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, but they are certainly an elite backcourt. How will the Hornets cope?
3. Turkey can wait
The Hornets blew three winnable road games in New York, Boston and Chicago. They can’t afford to start Thanksgiving early and blow off this home game.
4. More change of possession
The Hornets are last in the NBA in steals. Coach Steve Clifford doesn’t prioritize that statistic, but he wants to see more activity in the passing lanes, something Michael Carter-Williams is built to provide.
5. Wizards 110, Hornets 103
This rough week catches up with the home team, which plays at Cleveland Friday, then at Spectrum Center against the San Antonio Spurs Saturday.
Wizards at Hornets
Where:
Spectrum Center
When:
Wednesday, 7 p.m.
TV/Radio:
Fox Sports Southeast /WFNZ 610-AM
