The Washington Wizards’ Bradley Beal, left, and John Wall form one of the NBA’s top backcourts.
The Washington Wizards’ Bradley Beal, left, and John Wall form one of the NBA’s top backcourts. Nick Wass AP
The Washington Wizards’ Bradley Beal, left, and John Wall form one of the NBA’s top backcourts. Nick Wass AP

Charlotte Hornets

Fearless predictions: Wizards’ backcourt a high bar to clear

By Rick Bonnell

rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com

November 21, 2017 03:18 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Five fearless predictions for Wednesday’s Charlotte Hornets game against the Washington Wizards:

1. Another big night for Dwight Howard on put-backs

The Wizards give up a lot of offensive rebounds (10.6 per game). That’s an invitation for Howard, who totaled six offensive rebounds against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday.

2. Backcourt misery

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

John Wall and Bradley Beal might not be the Warriors’ Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, but they are certainly an elite backcourt. How will the Hornets cope?

3. Turkey can wait

The Hornets blew three winnable road games in New York, Boston and Chicago. They can’t afford to start Thanksgiving early and blow off this home game.

4. More change of possession

The Hornets are last in the NBA in steals. Coach Steve Clifford doesn’t prioritize that statistic, but he wants to see more activity in the passing lanes, something Michael Carter-Williams is built to provide.

5. Wizards 110, Hornets 103

This rough week catches up with the home team, which plays at Cleveland Friday, then at Spectrum Center against the San Antonio Spurs Saturday.

Wizards at Hornets

Where:

Spectrum Center

When:

Wednesday, 7 p.m.

TV/Radio:

Fox Sports Southeast /WFNZ 610-AM

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch: Rock Hill students create incredibly loud environment for Winthrop basketball game

    Winthrop hosted thousands of Rock Hill school children for its Nov. 21 game against Mars Hill. The noise they created was extremely loud.

Watch: Rock Hill students create incredibly loud environment for Winthrop basketball game

Watch: Rock Hill students create incredibly loud environment for Winthrop basketball game 1:20

Watch: Rock Hill students create incredibly loud environment for Winthrop basketball game
Chester County volunteers pitch in to serve special Thanksgiving week meal 0:46

Chester County volunteers pitch in to serve special Thanksgiving week meal

Food stability is 'security issue' for nation, South Carolina farmers say 1:34

Food stability is 'security issue' for nation, South Carolina farmers say

View More Video