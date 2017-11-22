Which Charlotte Hornets defender takes on Bradley Beal tonight?

As big as any reason the then-Charlotte Bobcats drafted Michael Kidd-Gilchrist No. 2 overall in 2012 was his ability to guard multiple positions.
Wednesday night, that means defending the No. 3 pick in 2012, Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal.
Beal is 11th in the NBA in scoring this season, averaging 24.2 points per game for the 10-7 Wizards. Beal is one of the most efficient scorers in the league, shooting 48 percent from the field, 37 percent from 3-point range and 83 percent from 3-point range.
Kidd-Gilchrist is primarily a small forward, but he’ll be assigned to guard Beal, Hornets coach Steve Clifford said at shootaround Wednesday morning. Clifford frequently puts Kidd-Gilchrist on the opposing team’s top perimeter offensive player regardless of position. For instance, he guarded the Houston Rockets’ James Harden and Memphis Grizzlies’ Mike Conley previously this season.
With Kidd-Gilchrist on Beal, that means Nic Batum will guard Wizards small forward Otto Porter, who is 10th in the NBA in 3-point percentage this season at 47 percent. Point guard Kemba Walker will defend fellow All-Star John Wall.
The Wizards have the best record in the Southeast Division, but they have had some surprising early losses to the lottery-bound Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns.
Turnover ratio
The Hornets are statistically solid in three areas Clifford prioritizes: Top five among 30 NBA teams in turnovers per game (2nd at 13.5 per game), defensive rebound percentage (4th at 80.8 percent) and fouls per game (5th at 18.9 per game).
Clifford does not traditionally prioritize steals, in part because he doesn’t want his players excessively gambling, causing team-defense breakdowns. However, the Hornets’ productivity in taking away the ball is particularly low this early season.
The Hornets are last in steals, and by a wide margin at 5.7 per game. The Cleveland Cavaliers are 29th, at 6.7 per game. The net effect of that, Clifford notes, is the Hornets aren’t creating a giveaway/takeaway advantage despite being so careful with possession.
The Hornets have actually committed more turnovers (216) over the first 16 games than their cumulative opponents (208).
Clifford thinks backup point guard Michael Carter-Williams, who is big for his position at 6-6, will help address the current lack of takeaways.
"We have to create more offense with our defense," Clifford said. "MCW has made a difference already (with his long arms along the perimeter). He creates havoc out there (in the passing lanes); he is an exceptional defender.
"We’ve got to get better with technique: It’s hand activity, it’s getting more pressure on the ball in certain spots."
Shooting, making 3s
The Hornets are 19th in the NBA in 3-point shots attempted at 26.4 per game. Though their 3-point defense is statistically good (10th in the league at 34.8 percent), they are being outscored from 3 by nearly five points per game.
"We’re not shooting enough 3s," Clifford said. "We give up a lot of 3s (nearly 32 opponent attempts per game), but that’s why were good at other things" like interior defense.
Bonnell: 704-358-5129: @rick_bonnell
Comments