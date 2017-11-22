Charlotte center Dwight Howard had 26 points and 13 rebounds in the the Hornets’ 129-124 overtime victory against the Washington Wizards Wednesday night at the Spectrum Center.
Charlotte center Dwight Howard had 26 points and 13 rebounds in the the Hornets’ 129-124 overtime victory against the Washington Wizards Wednesday night at the Spectrum Center. Nell Redmond AP
Charlotte center Dwight Howard had 26 points and 13 rebounds in the the Hornets’ 129-124 overtime victory against the Washington Wizards Wednesday night at the Spectrum Center. Nell Redmond AP

Charlotte Hornets

Without Nic Batum, Charlotte Hornets rally to beat Washington Wizards in OT

By Rick Bonnell

rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com

November 22, 2017 10:00 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

The Charlotte Hornets lost a starter Wednesday, but they saved a game in overtime.

Playing without guard Nic Batum in the second half, the Hornets (8-9) made up a deficit of as much as 11 points, beating the Washington Wizards in overtime, 129-124 at Spectrum Center.

Batum suffered a contusion of his left elbow. Jeremy Lamb started the second half, finishing with 24 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
hornets-kemba
Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker celebrates after scoring during Wednesday night’s 129-124 overtime win against the Washington Wizards. He finished with 24 points, five assists and five rebounds.
Nell Redmond AP

Hornets center Dwight Howard had 26 points and 13 rebounds, and point guard Kemba Walker added 24 points, five assists and five rebounds.

The Hornets extended their winning streak to three games after losing six in a row.

John Wall finished with 31 points and 11 assists for Washington. Bradley Beal added 22 points.

Howard blocked Beal’s baseline jump shot to force overtime at 114-114.

Three who mattered

Howard: He backed up a great night Monday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Wall: He reached a 20-10 game in regulation.

Lamb: He could be back in the starting lineup if Batum’s injury is serious.

Observations

▪  Batum’s injury is to the same elbow that caused him to miss six weeks, after tearing a ligament in the preseason. The Hornets did not have an update on Batum’s condition during the game.

▪  Statistical oddity: While the Hornets average the second-fewest turnovers in the league (13.5 per game), they entered Wednesday with a slight deficit in giveaways to takeaways. They are last in the NBA in steals, averaging 5.7 per game. Clifford believes long-armed backup point guard Michael Carter-Williams will improve the team’s defense in the passing lanes over time.

▪  The Hornets will be off from practice Thursday for Thanksgiving before flying to Cleveland late afternoon for Friday’s road game against the Cavaliers. The Hornets are in a particularly busy stretch of six games in nine days.

▪  The Wizards’ Scott Brooks, who coached Lamb in Oklahoma City, said the biggest difference he sees is how much stronger and heavier Lamb is now.

▪  The Hornets prioritize interior defense, but it wasn’t good in the first half, when the Wizards scored 28 points in the lane.

Worth mentioning

▪  Clifford said at shootaround Wednesday morning he wants his team taking more shots from 3-point range. The Hornets average 26.4 shots from 3, and Clifford wants that closer to 30.

▪  The night before Thanksgiving is usually a strong walk-up crowd for Charlotte NBA games, but there were lots of empty seats in the upper deck Wednesday.

▪  Howard reached 20 points and 10 rebounds by the end of the third quarter.

Report card

B OFFENSE: They did a fine job of creating free-throw attempts, and scored 15 in overtime.

C DEFENSE: They gave up too many points in the lane, but Howard was terrific at the end of regulation.

B+ COACHING: These are the close games at home they need to win to make up for the road record.

Rick Bonnell: 704-358-5129, @rick_bonnell

HORNETS 129, WIZARDS 124 (OT)

Washington

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Morris

34:15

6-10

1-1

8

1

3

14

Porter Jr.

27:44

4-9

2-2

4

1

3

12

Gortat

36:45

4-4

0-0

11

3

3

8

Beal

40:56

7-22

5-7

4

2

2

22

Wall

41:08

13-26

5-6

1

11

4

31

Oubre Jr.

23:14

3-9

2-2

4

1

4

9

Scott

18:45

5-7

0-0

4

0

3

13

Mahinmi

16:15

1-2

1-2

5

1

5

3

Meeks

14:06

4-9

1-2

0

2

0

9

Frazier

11:52

1-1

0-0

2

3

2

3

Totals

265:00

48-99

17-22

43

25

29

124

Percentages: FG .485, FT .773. 3-Point Goals: 11-33, .333 (Scott 3-5, Beal 3-8, Porter Jr. 2-3, Frazier 1-1, Morris 1-3, Oubre Jr. 1-3, Meeks 0-5, Wall 0-5). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 12 (16 PTS). Blocked Shots: 6 (Gortat 2, Beal, Frazier, Morris, Wall). Turnovers: 12 (Beal 3, Frazier 2, Morris 2, Gortat, Oubre Jr., Porter Jr., Scott, Wall). Steals: 4 (Beal 2, Mahinmi, Wall).

Charlotte

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Kidd-Gilchrist

36:18

6-11

0-1

7

2

2

12

Williams

30:18

3-7

4-4

4

4

1

12

Howard

37:18

10-13

6-10

13

3

2

26

Batum

13:48

1-6

0-0

3

1

2

2

Walker

40:26

8-22

5-6

5

5

2

24

Lamb

37:15

9-17

3-3

7

5

5

24

Kaminsky

22:58

3-7

6-6

5

2

1

12

Carter-Williams

18:14

2-4

5-6

0

0

1

11

Zeller

15:44

0-2

4-4

3

1

1

4

Bacon

12:41

1-2

0-0

1

0

3

2

Totals

265:00

43-91

33-40

48

23

20

129

Percentages: FG .473, FT .825. 3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Lamb 3-8, Walker 3-8, Carter-Williams 2-2, Williams 2-5, Kaminsky 0-2, Batum 0-3). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 11 (19 PTS). Blocked Shots: 5 (Lamb 3, Howard, Kidd-Gilchrist). Turnovers: 11 (Carter-Williams 2, Howard 2, Kaminsky 2, Walker 2, Bacon, Lamb, Zeller). Steals: 5 (Carter-Williams 3, Kidd-Gilchrist, Williams). Technical Fouls: Walker, 10:32 third.

Washington

26

33

29

26

10

124

Charlotte

25

30

29

30

15

129

Att.—16,041 (19,077). T—2:32.

Officials—Aaron Smith, Ben Taylor, James Capers

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch: Rock Hill students create incredibly loud environment for Winthrop basketball game

    Winthrop hosted thousands of Rock Hill school children for its Nov. 21 game against Mars Hill. The noise they created was extremely loud.

Watch: Rock Hill students create incredibly loud environment for Winthrop basketball game

Watch: Rock Hill students create incredibly loud environment for Winthrop basketball game 1:20

Watch: Rock Hill students create incredibly loud environment for Winthrop basketball game
Chester County volunteers pitch in to serve special Thanksgiving week meal 0:46

Chester County volunteers pitch in to serve special Thanksgiving week meal

Food stability is 'security issue' for nation, South Carolina farmers say 1:34

Food stability is 'security issue' for nation, South Carolina farmers say

View More Video