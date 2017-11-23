Fearless predictions: The road - again - won’t be kind to the Hornets

Five fearless predictions for Friday’s Charlotte Hornets game against the Cleveland Cavaliers:
1. Not another overtime
The victory Wednesday over the Washington Wizards broke a streak of five consecutive overtime losses (all last season) for the Hornets. I don’t see this one going an extra five minutes
2. Kemba Walker in for a big game
The Cavs have an injury list full of point guards. Jose Calderon is no match for All-Star Walker
3. Dwight Howard will be better second time around.
Hornets center Howard fouled out of the first game against the Cavs in just 23 minutes. He’ll be better prepared for an awkward matchup with 3-point shooting Kevin Love.
4. Jeremy Lamb will stay hot
Lamb has made a huge leap in his impact at the NBA level; this is no small sample streak.
5. Cavs 110, Hornets 102
Hornets road games against LeBron James have a predictable result.
Hornets at Cavaliers
Where:
Quicken Loans Arena
When:
Friday, 8 p.m.
TV/Radio:
Fox Sports Southeast and NBATV/WFNZ 610-AM
