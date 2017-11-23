Since LeBron James joined the Miami Heat in 2010, his teams in Miami and Cleveland have thoroughly dominated the Charlotte Hornets.
Charlotte Hornets

Fearless predictions: The road - again - won’t be kind to the Hornets

By Rick Bonnell

rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com

November 23, 2017 11:22 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

Five fearless predictions for Friday’s Charlotte Hornets game against the Cleveland Cavaliers:

1. Not another overtime

The victory Wednesday over the Washington Wizards broke a streak of five consecutive overtime losses (all last season) for the Hornets. I don’t see this one going an extra five minutes

2. Kemba Walker in for a big game

The Cavs have an injury list full of point guards. Jose Calderon is no match for All-Star Walker

3. Dwight Howard will be better second time around.

Hornets center Howard fouled out of the first game against the Cavs in just 23 minutes. He’ll be better prepared for an awkward matchup with 3-point shooting Kevin Love.

4. Jeremy Lamb will stay hot

Lamb has made a huge leap in his impact at the NBA level; this is no small sample streak.

5. Cavs 110, Hornets 102

Hornets road games against LeBron James have a predictable result.

Hornets at Cavaliers

Where:

Quicken Loans Arena

When:

Friday, 8 p.m.

TV/Radio:

Fox Sports Southeast and NBATV/WFNZ 610-AM

