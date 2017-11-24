Charlotte Hornet Nic Batum’s elbow: Does he play against the Cavs Friday?

Charlotte Hornets guard Nic Batum will not play against the Cleveland Cavaliers Friday. However, Batum’s re-injury of his left elbow does not appear to be a long-term concern for this season.
Batum, who missed the second half of Wednesday’s victory over the Washington Wizards, participated in shootaround Friday morning at Quicken Loans Arena. He said sitting out Friday is a precaution, and he’s relieved there was no indication he re-tore the tendon in his left elbow that caused him to miss six weeks.
"In a pin-down, I got caught (on the arm) again. That hurt a little bit, but it’s not torn again, so I’m pretty pumped," Batum told the Observer at shootaround.
Batum and the Hornets’ medical staff consulted with the Dallas-based specialist who supervised Batum’s non-surgical rehab from the original injury. The Hornets listed this latest injury as a contusion. That’s so, Batum said, but the joint was also tugged at the first half of the Wizards game.
"It got banged on a couple of times, and then it got twisted on that pin-down" play, Batum said.
"I was kind of scared the last 24 hours. We’d played so well the last two games, and I was finding my way on the court, learning the new guys."
With Batum out, Jeremy Lamb will make his 13th start this season. Lamb is having his best of 5-plus NBA seasons, averaging 16.5 points on 47 percent shooting from the field and 41 percent from 3-point range.
Hornets coach Steve Clifford said he isn’t yet sure how else the rotation will shake out against the Cavaliers. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist will undoubtedly be matched defensively against Cavs superstar LeBron James. Other possibilities to guard James would be Marvin Williams, rookie Dwayne Bacon and Treveon Graham.
Clifford said the Hornets would be cautious about risking further injury to Batum: "Obviously, we’re a different team with him on the court. He’s a glue guy; the things he does are not easy to replicate."
Defensive upgrade
The Hornets have been dramatically better defensively during their 3-game winning streak: In those games, they allowed 0.995 points per opponent possession. All three of their opponents – the Clippers, Timberwolves and Wizards – are top-12 in the NBA in offensive efficiency.
"Smarter, less mistakes, better ball-pressure. Night-and-day better," Clifford said of the defensive improvement.
The Hornets lost the previous game this season to the Cavs, 115-107 in Charlotte. Clifford said its easy to identify the flaw that night.
"We gave up 22 second-chance points, and you’re not going to win any game doing that," Clifford said. "They’re the sixth-best offensive rebounding team in the league. We’ve got to set a tone early."
Howard’s block
After three poor games (losses to the Boston Celtics, Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls), center Dwight Howard has been on a roll: In the last three games Howard averaged 22.3 points and 16.3 rebounds.
Howard’s biggest play in that span was the block of Wizards guard Bradley Beal’s baseline jump shot to force overtime.
"The play he made at the end (of regulation) is not an easy play to make. It’s a read off a certain set every team in the league runs. That really shows, not only his experience, but how smart he is," Clifford said.
"If he doesn’t make that play, that’s an open 17-footer. I would dare to say not many guys at his position would even see the play (coming)."
MCW producing
Clifford wants more ball-pressure and more turnovers created this season. That was a factor in his decision to move Michael Carter-Williams into the playing rotation, taking the minutes previously apportioned to rookie Malik Monk at point guard.
Wednesday’s overtime victory over the Wizards was a good illustration of what Clifford wants the 6-6 Carter-Williams to contribute. In 18 minutes off the bench, Carter-Williams accounted for three of the Hornets’ five steals. He also made two 3-pointers, which is not typical of his game (he’s more a driver offensively than a jump-shooter). Carter-Williams also got to the foul line six times, making five.
The Hornets are last in the NBA in steals at 5.6 per game.
"His defense is changing our team here," Clifford said. "Giving that second unit a chance to play well, and also making those two huge 3s."
