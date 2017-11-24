San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge (12) is averaging a near 20-10 this season (21.8 ppg., 8.3 rpg.) for a team playing without Kawhi Leonard.
San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge (12) is averaging a near 20-10 this season (21.8 ppg., 8.3 rpg.) for a team playing without Kawhi Leonard. Scott Threlkeld AP
San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge (12) is averaging a near 20-10 this season (21.8 ppg., 8.3 rpg.) for a team playing without Kawhi Leonard. Scott Threlkeld AP

Charlotte Hornets

Fearless predictions: Rested Spurs will prevail as usual against Hornets on Saturday

By Rick Bonnell

rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com

November 24, 2017 03:32 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Five fearless predictions for Saturday’s Charlotte Hornets game against the San Antonio Spurs:

1. Another big game from Jeremy Lamb

Lamb scored a career-high 27 points in the previous game this season against the Spurs, and added six assists. He’s playing with far more confidence this season.

2. Put-backs will be a problem

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Spurs are the third-best offensive rebounding team in the NBA.

3. Yawns will indicate a big problem

The Hornets played in Cleveland Friday, while the Spurs, not having played since Wednesday, were in Charlotte waiting for them.

4. A weekend full of mileage for Dwight Howard

One night after having to chase Kevin Love around the perimeter, Hornets center Howard will likely be matched against Pau Gasol, another big man with perimeter skills.

5. Spurs 105, Hornets 100

The Spurs have won 20 of 23 in this series, since the NBA returned to Charlotte in 2005.

Spurs at Hornets

Where:

Spectrum Center

When:

Saturday, 7 p.m.

TV/Radio:

Fox Sports Southeast /WFNZ 610-AM

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Rock Hill man shot by SWAT officers in armed Thanksgiving Day standoff

    A Rock Hill man was shot by SWAT officers during an armed standoff on Thanksgiving Day. Neighbors reported the man was standing on the porch of his Hutchinson Street house with a gun, according to a Rock Hill police statement. The man was transported to Carolinas Medical Center and is expected to recover.

Rock Hill man shot by SWAT officers in armed Thanksgiving Day standoff

Rock Hill man shot by SWAT officers in armed Thanksgiving Day standoff 0:30

Rock Hill man shot by SWAT officers in armed Thanksgiving Day standoff
TV show to air on Rock Hill killings by death row inmate James 'Jimmy' Robertson 1:11

TV show to air on Rock Hill killings by death row inmate James 'Jimmy' Robertson
Fort Mill students marched in New York for Thanksgiving 1:13

Fort Mill students marched in New York for Thanksgiving

View More Video