Dwight Howard gets fined again for obscene gesture. This could cost Hornets later.

Not that Dwight Howard is ever in a pinch for cash, but the Charlotte Hornets center is running up a tab with the NBA office so far this season.
The league announced Saturday that Howard has been fined $35,000 for making an obscene gesture during Friday’s road loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. This is the second time this season Howard, in his 14th NBA season, has been fined for such a gesture.
The league fined him $25,000 for a gesture directed at a fan during the Nov. 5 road loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Deducting $60,000 from Howard’s salary is of no consequence, as he’s guaranteed more than $23 million this season. However, Howard’s on-court behavior could cost the Hornets eventually this season.
Howard has been charged with six technical fouls over the Hornets’ first 18 games. If he reaches 16 techs this regular season for unsportsmanlike conduct, he would be suspended a game. Additionally, if Howard continues to make objectionable gestures, the league could escalate punishment, perhaps to the extent of a suspension.
